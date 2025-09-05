Zach Cregger’s ‘Weapons’ Arrives on Digital Later This Month and 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD Just in Time for Halloween

Zach Cregger’s “Weapons” is coming home.

“Weapons,” which is arguably the year’s most talked-about horror movie this side of “Sinners,” will arrive wherever you buy or rent your movies digitally (including Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV and Fandango at Home) on September 9. And if you believe in physical media supremacy, “Weapons” will be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD from online and physical retailers.

There are three new featurettes – Director Zach Cregger: Making Horror Personal, about the origins of the project; Weaponized: The Cast of “Weapons,” described as “an ensemble piece showcasing the stark personalities and combative dynamic between the different characters;” and “Weapons:” Texture of Terror, which “delves into the intricacies of designing the terror that grips this unsuspecting community.”

The critically acclaimed horror epic is set in the fictional town of Maybrook, Pennsylvania – a place where, one night, at 2:17 a.m., an entire classroom full of children got out of bed and vanished into the night. Told from various points of view, including the teacher of the class (Julia Garner), a father of one of the missing children (Josh Brolin), a local beat cop (Alden Ehrenreich) and a homeless drug addict (Austin Abrams) who may know more than he lets on.

One of the most critically acclaimed movies of the year, horror or otherwise, “Weapons” became one of the summer’s must-see theatrical experiences, making more than $240 million at the global box office. But it’s also a movie that is full of symbolism and hidden details, some of which will finally come to light with the movie on home video. You can watch it again and again, picking up new layers of the rich and textured movie.

Cregger had previously directed “Barbarian,” which, somehow, still has never had a physical media release. But at least you can have “Weapons” on your shelf, along with your digital library.