‘Weapons’ Stays Atop Box Office With Strong $26 Million Weekend

Thanks to rave word-of-mouth from critics and audiences, Warner Bros./New Line’s “Weapons” is holding strong in its second weekend at the box office with $24 million.

That’s a 40% drop from the film’s impressive $43.5 million opening and, should it hold, give the film an $88 million two-weekend domestic total. Last weekend, “Weapons” made Warner Bros. the first studio ever to have $40 million-plus openings on six consecutive wide theatrical releases, and now the film is in prime position to join the likes of “Final Destination: Bloodlines” and “F1” in the $100 million-plus club.

Mark it down as a breakthrough sophomore title for director Zach Cregger, who first made a name for himself with the modestly successful but critically praised 2022 horror film “Barbarian.” He is next set to direct a reboot film for the “Resident Evil” franchise.

Meanwhile, Disney’s “Freakier Friday” is holding decently with a $14.2 million second weekend, roughly a 50% drop from its $28.5 million opening. The film stands with a two-weekend total of $54.5 million domestic against its $42 million budget.

In third is the sole new release in the top 5, Universal’s “Nobody 2,” with an estimated $9.4 million opening weekend after a $3.8 million opening day from 3,260 theaters. The first “Nobody,” starring Bob Odenkirk, was one of the first films to hit theaters as they reopened following the year-long pandemic closures and opened to $6.8 million.

With generally positive reception including a B+ on CinemaScore and a 92% Rotten Tomatoes audience score, “Nobody 2” will hope to leg out and turn a profit against its $25 million budget.