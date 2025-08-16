‘Weapons’ Stays Atop Box Office With Strong $26 Million Weekend

Universal’s “Nobody 2” opens to $9.5 million

Julia Garner in 'Weapons' (Warner Bros.)
Julia Garner in 'Weapons' (Warner Bros.)

Thanks to rave word-of-mouth from critics and audiences, Warner Bros./New Line’s “Weapons” is holding strong in its second weekend at the box office with $24 million.

That’s a 40% drop from the film’s impressive $43.5 million opening and, should it hold, give the film an $88 million two-weekend domestic total. Last weekend, “Weapons” made Warner Bros. the first studio ever to have $40 million-plus openings on six consecutive wide theatrical releases, and now the film is in prime position to join the likes of “Final Destination: Bloodlines” and “F1” in the $100 million-plus club.

Mark it down as a breakthrough sophomore title for director Zach Cregger, who first made a name for himself with the modestly successful but critically praised 2022 horror film “Barbarian.” He is next set to direct a reboot film for the “Resident Evil” franchise.

SUPERMAN, Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet
Read Next
James Gunn Shares Heated On-Set Debate With David Corenswet Over Key 'Superman' Scene: 'Your F–king Feelings Are Hurt' | Video

Meanwhile, Disney’s “Freakier Friday” is holding decently with a $14.2 million second weekend, roughly a 50% drop from its $28.5 million opening. The film stands with a two-weekend total of $54.5 million domestic against its $42 million budget.

In third is the sole new release in the top 5, Universal’s “Nobody 2,” with an estimated $9.4 million opening weekend after a $3.8 million opening day from 3,260 theaters. The first “Nobody,” starring Bob Odenkirk, was one of the first films to hit theaters as they reopened following the year-long pandemic closures and opened to $6.8 million.

With generally positive reception including a B+ on CinemaScore and a 92% Rotten Tomatoes audience score, “Nobody 2” will hope to leg out and turn a profit against its $25 million budget.

Tristan Rogers in Los Angeles, 2021 (Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Read Next
Tristan Rogers, 'General Hospital' Star, Dies at 79

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

Comments