‘Weapons’ and ‘The Naked Gun’ Debut in the Top 10 Titles Audiences Are Most Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For a ninth consecutive week, “Superman” holds the top spot. “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” also remains steady at No. 2 for another week. Following its Season 2 premiere on Aug. 6, the Netflix series “Wednesday” soars three spots to land at No. 3. Amid continued preseason excitement, “NFL Football” inches up one position to No. 4. Rounding out the Top 5, the Netflix original movie “Happy Gilmore 2” slips two spots to No. 5.

The film sequel “Freakier Friday” continues its ascent, climbing three positions to No. 6 after its theatrical release last weekend. The recently released reboot of “The Naked Gun” makes a strong debut at No. 7. Netflix’s “Stranger Things” takes a four-spot tumble to No. 8, while “Jurassic World Rebirth” slides two positions to No. 9. Finally, the buzzy upcoming horror film “Weapons” makes its first appearance on the chart at No. 10.

Weekly Top 10 (Aug. 2-8)