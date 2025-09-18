‘Wednesday’ Tops Streaming Chart Again, While ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Makes Netflix History with 11 Weeks in the Top 10

This week’s Samba TV Wrap report may give readers a sense of deja vu. Once again, “Wednesday” is the most-watched streaming show of the week, holding onto its spot ahead of HBO Max’s new challenger, “Task.”

“Wednesday’s” two-week run means a Netflix title has held the top spot for 14 of the past 15 weeks, with “Wednesday” itself responsible for four weeks at number one. The streamer owns five spots on this week’s chart, with three debut entries, again asserting its dominance over the streaming landscape. The shining star that refuses to be knocked out, however, is “KPop Demon Hunters” as it continues to make history for the streamer.

In second place this week is “Task,” a crime drama series with Mark Ruffalo as an FBI agent on the hunt. Whether it will hold off Netflix’s lock on the top three for another week remains to be seen.

That’s followed by the two-part documentary “aka Charlie Sheen,” a no-punches-pulled look at the actors’ turbulent life.

There are two Prime Video titles to follow Sheen, and both follow different release schedules. In fourth is “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” one of Prime Video’s biggest hits ever. The third season of the coming-of-age drama has been a chart mainstay now for nine straight weeks, thanks to a traditional weekly-release schedule. Check back here for viewership on its Sept. 17 season finale next week.

Meanwhile, “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf,” in fifth this week, follows a more unconventional release path. Prime Video offered three episodes on August 27, then switched to weekly episodes. This has helped the title remain on the chart for three weeks now, with two more episodes before it wraps its season.

Netflix owns the next three titles on the chart. The docuseries, “Unknown Number: The High School Catfish,” debuted at nine two weeks ago, shot up to second, and slid down to sixth this week.

Behind it is “Beauty in Black,” a drama series that returned for its second season on Sept. 11. This is the latest Netflix title from polyglot writer, director and producer Tyler Perry, who added two chart toppers of his own during this current Netflix run of dominance (“Straw” and “Madea’s Destination Wedding”).

In eighth is the unshakable “KPop Demon Hunters” which, despite never topping the chart, has become the most-watched Netflix movie in history and shared the chart with more than 25 other Netflix titles in the 11 weeks it has appeared in the Samba TV Wrap report.

The lone non-Netflix or Amazon title on this week’s chart is “Only Murders in the Building.” The enduring Hulu series returned for its fifth season with three episodes arriving on Sept. 9.

Coming in tenth this week is yet another new Netflix title, “The Wrong Paris,” a rom-com led by Miranda Cosgrove as she mistakenly joins a reality dating show set in Paris, Texas not Paris, France.

Over on linear, it’s another week, another award show topping the chart. Television’s celebration of itself, “The 77th Emmy Awards,” holds the top spot this week, while red carpet coverage of the ceremony is fifth.

The Emmy’s own two spots this week, but “America’s Got Talent” has three. The competition’s regular airings come in second and sixth this week as it moves through its quarterfinal round. A separate “20th Birthday Party” special also aired this past week, coming in tenth.

Season two of the medical drama “Doc” kicked off on Fox on Sunday September 14 making it the latest show to benefit from an NFL lead-in.

A rerun of “Saturday Night Live” cracks the chart in fourth this week, ahead of the show’s 51st season premiere on Oct. 4. “Wheel of Fortune” rounds out the chart, taking spots seven through nine.