‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Adds 28.2 Million Views With Part 2 Release, Tops Netflix TV List

“Wednesday” Season 2 tallied up another 28.2 million views with its Part 2 release, boosting the Jenna Ortega-led show back atop Netflix’s Top 10 TV list.

After dropping the final four episodes of its second season on Sept. 3, “Wednesday” Season 2 tallied up enough views from Wednesday through Sunday to outpace “My Life With the Walter Boys” Season 2, which scored 10.9 million views as the No. 2 most-watched TV show.

While the debut of Season 2, Part 2 didn’t make as big of a splash as the initial Season 2 premiere, which scored a whopping 50 million views in its debut week, the viewership for Part 2 was on part with the second week of “Wednesday” Season 2’s release, which drew 29.1 million views. It certainly marks an uptick from the past two weeks of viewership, which saw “Wednesday” score 13.4 million views and 8.4 million views, respectively.

The Season 2 debuts of “Wednesday” and “My Life With the Walter Boys” boosted both series’ first installments back into the Top 10 for the week of Sept. 1, with “Walter Boys” Season 1 taking the No. 5 spot on the list with 3.5 million views and “Wednesday” Season 1 taking the sixth slot with 3.4 million views.

Also on the TV Top 10 was limited series “Hostage,” which scored 5.5 million views as the No. 3 most-watched TV show of the week, as well as “Katrina: Come Hell and High Water,” which took fourth place with 3.8 million views.

On the film side, “Unknown Number: The High School Catfish” rose to the No. 2 spot on the English-language film list with 26.3 million views, growing from the 8.6 million views it tallied up during its debut week. “Unknown Number” also outpaced “KPop Demon Hunters,” which continued its hot streak with 25.4 million views in its 12th week in the Top 10 as the No. 2 movie of the week.