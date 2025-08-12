‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Debuts to 50 Million Views in Just 5 Days on Netflix

“Wednesday” certainly didn’t face a sophomore slump, with the debut of Season 2 racking up a whopping 50 million views in just five days on Netflix.

After Netflix dropped the first part of Season 2 on Wednesday, Aug. 6, the four episodes scored 50 million views through Sunday, Aug. 10, scoring the second most views in a single week across all English-language TV on Netflix, behind only “Wednesday” Season 1. “Wednesday” Season 2, Part 1 also holds the record among English-language TV shows for ranking No. 1 in the most countries (91 total) in its first week.

While “Wednesday” Season 2 tracked behind the Season 1 drop in November 2022, there’s not a perfect comparison between the installments as Season 1 dropped in its entirety while Season 2 only debuted its first four episodes on Wednesday. Netflix has also shifted its measurement methods since “Wednesday” Season 1 first premiered, with Season 1’s viewership tallied as 341.23 million hours views, as compared to the 201.6 million hours viewed during the “Wednesday” Season 2 week, which, when divided by runtime, comes out to 50 million views.

As the next installment for the Jenna Ortega-led show, which currently stands as the No. 1 most popular English-language TV show on Netflix with 252.1 million views, the Season 2 debut is certainly a success, and cements the likelihood that Season 2 could make its way into the top 10 most popular shows soon, with the No. 10 show (“Stranger Things 3”) standing at 94.8 million views.

“Wednesday” Season 2 was by far the most-watched TV show during the week of Aug. 4, and the Season 2 debut pushed Season 1 back into the top 10 in the No. 2 slot with 8.6 million views.

“Untamed” was the No. 3 most-watched show of the week with 7.2 million views, with buzzy sensation “Hunting Wives” scored the No. 4 spot with 4.7 million views.

On the film side, “KPop Demon Hunters” maintained its strong audience with 25.9 million views, but this time came second to “My Oxford Year,” which was the week’s top movie with 27.2 million views. “Happy Gilmore 2” came in third place with 14.7 million views.