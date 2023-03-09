‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Eyes Role in ‘Beetlejuice 2’

Tim Burton is staying in the Jenna Ortega business, as the ‘Wednesday’ star is currently eyeing a role in “Beetlejuice 2,” TheWrap has confirmed.

The film will be the sequel to Burton’s 1988 comedy classic that also marked his first collaboration with Michael Keaton. He’s expected to direct and Keaton is likely to return as the devious poltergeist-for-hire. Budget and other logistical concerns are still being resolved, so Ortega’s role in the film isn’t a done deal just yet — but if she ends up joining, she’ll be Lydia’s daughter — Lydia is of course the goth teenager from the original film played by Winona Ryder.

