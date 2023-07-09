Westwood’s Historic Fox Village Theater is Up for Sale

Commercial real estate firm Newmark has updated a listing for the iconic Fox Village Theatre in Westwood, which has been operated by Regency Theaters since 2010.

The listing, which was first reported by UCLA student newspaper The Daily Bruin, was first posted on January 18 and was updated on June 20 ahead of the expiration of Regency’s current lease for the theater at the end of July. If sold, the new owner would take over property control of both the theater and adjacent storefronts, including a next-door Starbucks, and would have the option to choose whether to continue the lease.

TheWrap has reached out to Newmark and Regency for comment and will update with any response.

First opened in 1931 as part of a series of cinemas opened by Fox Film Corporation founder William Fox — whose name would be the basis of 20th Century Fox — the Fox Village Theater is best known for its 170-foot Spanish Revival tower that looms over Westwood and was designed as a cultural monument by the Los Angeles Cultural Heritage Commission in 1988.

Along with being a popular moviegoing spot for Westwood residents and UCLA students, the theater is a common site for Hollywood movie premieres, including most recently for Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” The theater has also been seen in movies like Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” prominently featured in a scene where Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie, decides to buy a ticket to see one of her films.

If the theater changes landlords or operators in the coming months, it would be the latest in a series of ongoing changes in Los Angeles’ movie theater landscape. Nearby on the Sunset Strip, Landmark Theaters has taken over a five-screen cinema previously operated by AMC, while the former Arclight Cinemas in Culver City was taken over by Amazon Studios and reopened as The Culver Theater this past winter.

Cinephiles are also awaiting the reopening of the famous Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, which was also run by Arclight but did not reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic. Arclight’s parent company Decurion has announced plans to relaunch the Dome and its adjacent multiplex, but has faced repeated reopening delays.