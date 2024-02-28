Over the last few months, Mondo has been releasing deluxe vinyl editions of Ramin Djawadi’s extended “Westworld” scores. They’ve finally reached the center of the maze with the fourth season score, along with a slipcase that will let you house all of your “Westworld” soundtracks in one place. Whether you wear a black hat or a white hat, it will delight you equally.

This marks the first time that the Season 4 score is released on vinyl. Conceived and art directed by Spencer Hickman, it boasts gorgeous original artwork by Greg Ruth and a layout by Alan Hynes. The release is pressed on 140g vinyl (3xLP) and features Djawadi’s fully extended score. It is housed in a tri-fold gatefold sleeve with a die cut outer jacket. The Mondo exclusive pressing is limited to an edition of 3,000.

The slipcase is meant to house all four seasons, plus an insert with liner notes by “Westworld” co-creator and executive producer Jonathan Nolan. It costs $60.

“Westworld” Season 4 contains the iconic theme music, along with original compositions and Djawadi’s “Westworld”-y take on pop favorites like Nine Inch Nails’ “The Day the World Went Away,” Lana Del Rey’s “Video Games,” Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” and Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” among others. These covers have been a staple of the series from the very beginning, when Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” would eerily be playing on a player piano in the faux old west town in the futuristic theme park.

“As ‘Westworld’ came together, Lisa and I knew that we wanted to take enormous risks with the narrative of the show, tossing the audience into the deep end with our story,” Nolan explained in an official statement. “And we were able to take those risks, knowing that, in addition to our incredible cast, we were collaborating with Ramin Djawadi, an artist whose ability to translate even the most nuanced narrative idea into music is peerless.”

“It’s been a true pleasure to see fans of ‘Westworld’ connect with both the piano covers and original compositions used in the series,” Djawadi added.

“Westworld,” which ended its run with an ambitious fourth season in 2022, was based on the 1973 film written and directed by Michael Crichton that imagined a theme park for the uber-rich that faithfully recreated an old west setting (It was a sort of test run for Crichton’s own “Jurassic Park”). Nolan and his co-creator Lisa Joy expanded the scope of the original film, eventually moving beyond the theme park altogether to imagine a world in which artificial intelligence and actual humanity are indecipherable from one another.

See more photos from the release below.

Mondo/Watertower