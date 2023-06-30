Madison Hollywood 10 Rally

Supporters rally for the Hollywood 10 in Madison, Wisc. (Photo: Wisconsin Center for Film and Theater Research)

How the WGA Strike Finds Echoes in the Hollywood Blacklist of the 1950s

by | June 30, 2023 @ 4:23 PM

An exhibit at the Skirball Center reminds striking writers and their supporters of another time the studio system looked out for itself over its talent

“All of us labor in webs spun long before we were born,” William Faulkner wrote in “Requiem for a Nun.” As we’ve seen with the WGA strike, Hollywood’s past issues with labor often seem like a familiar tangle. An ongoing exhibit at the Skirball Center in Los Angeles about the Hollywood blacklist of the 1950s is making those attending since the writers’ strike began see the dispute in a new — and yet familiar — light.

Kristen Lopez

Kristen Lopez joined TheWrap as Film Editor in 2022. She has been a pop culture essayist, critic, and editor whose articles have appeared at Variety, MTV, TCM, and Roger Ebert. She was previously the TV Editor for IndieWire where she was nominated for a SoCal Journalism Award and National Journalism Award by the LA Press Club. She is the author of "But Have You Read the Book: 52 Literary Gems That Inspired Our Favorite Films." A California native, Kristen was raised in a small suburb near Sacramento and graduated with a Masters in English from CSU Sacramento. She is the creator of the classic film podcast, Ticklish Business.

