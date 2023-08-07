What’s Real About ‘Winning Time’ Season 2, Episode 1: Did Celtics Fans Really Rock the Lakers’ Bus?

The Season 2 premiere of “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” has officially dropped, and some of the events that took place might have viewers wondering if they actually happened or not.

In the second season of “Winning Time,” greater risks are taken, big games are played and Paul Westhead (Jason Segel) rocks a new hairstyle. But did the show change up some of the real-life events they depicted in the show? These types of shows always take some creative liberties. But don’t worry, we made sure to lay out all the facts so you don’t have to. Don’t even think about opening up a Google search, it’s all here.

Here are all the facts and the fiction from Episode 1 of “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” Season 2.

Boston Celtics fans actually rocked the Lakers bus?

Yes, but it wasn’t after Game one. It was after Game 7. About a hundred or so Celtics fans rocked the Lakers bus back and forth and threw rocks and beer cans at the windows. It got so bad that police had to break up the mob.

Red Auerbach’s Draft Day coup was one of the greatest in NBA history.

The 34th NBA draft — the first to ever be televised — took place on June 10, 1980. The stakes were high, and Red Auerbach’s laser-sharp business movies allowed him to walk away with two future Hall of Famers at no loss of his own. He threw off his basketball peers by using the Boston Celtics’ No. 1 pick as bait, setting them up to think he was eyeing Joe Barry Carroll (Purdue University, who was selected first overall by the Golden State Warriors). But in reality, he was zeroing in Kevin McHale (University of Minnesota).

The false flag gave him the opportunity to trade his No. 1 pick to the Warriors for their starting center Robert Parish plus their No. 3 pick, which Auerbach used to nab McHale and the rest was history. McHale and Parish, who are now part of NBA’s 50 greatest, went on to help earn the Celtics three more championships.

3. New money, new game and Paul Westhead’s new hair.

On top of getting a new slick-back hairdo, which he claimed to have rocked before Pat Riley made it famous, Westhead also switched up his offense after sealing the deal on a $1 million contract. As he entered into his first season as head coach, his energy and confidence was high after his successful, title-winning run last season. While the players were concerned with his attempts to fix a strategy that wasn’t broken, Westhead was determined to show bystanders that his “genius” could take on a new style… just like his hair.

Oh, and his fast-pace running game “The System” was really called that. He couldn’t think of a more creative name and that title just stuck. His goal behind the style was for the team to get the ball down the court as fast as they could, and get a shot off in less than 10 seconds. He introduced the team to the gameplay during the Lakers’ first official practice at the College of the Desert.

Jerry Buss’ pay increases for players were real.

Following the Lakers’ 1980 championship win, Buss could see that the league’s new free agency rule would ramp up the players’ market value. In an effort to get ahead of it and solidify the ballers’ loyalty, he gave them a short-term raise.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s salary was raised from $650,000 t0 $1 million, Jamaal Wilkes’ was raised from $350,000 to $600,000, Norm Nixon’s was raised from $65,000 to $400,000, Michael Cooper Jr.’s was raised from $35,000 to $250,000 and Jim Chones’ was raised from $250,000 to $350,000.

Jerry Buss really did buy the mansion formerly owned by Hollywood stars Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks.

In September 1980, Buss paid $5,362,500 for the Beverly Hills mansion previously owned by Hollywood stars Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks. The home was 2.7 acres and included 42 rooms. He ended up spending an extra $2 to $3 million on remodels.

Did Jerry Buss really gift his children with sports franchises?

Sure did. When you earn big money, you can buy big gifts. But how it really happened was Buss hired Jeanie, who was 19 at the time, to be the general manager of the L.A. Strings in 1981.

Johnny Buss started overseeing the indoor soccer team the Los Angeles Lazers in 1982. And as for Jimmy Buss, he embarked on a mission to become one of the tallest jockeys (at 6’4) after he joined jockey school. Jimmy later replaced his brother Johnny’s role with the Lazers when Johnny stepped down in 1985.

Were Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar really beefin’?

It was something like that. Tensions rose between the two after the Lakers won the 1980 Finals MVP and the championship, with a mind-blowing performance from Johnson in Game 6. Johnson’s goal to take on leadership for the team was closer than ever. Abdul-Jabbar was injured, and Johnson was already exerting more control by the time training camp came around, which created a power dynamic between the ballers.

Even though the two were at odds they did share one thing in common. They both welcomed children in the same year.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s knee injury was as bad as it looked.

It was November 18, 1980 and the Lakers were going against the Kansas City Kings (which are now the Sacramento Kings). There were seven minutes until halftime when Earvin “Magic” Johnson suddenly heard a snap in his knee and fell to the ground. He underwent a meniscectomy to remove meniscus cartilage. The situation threw Johnson into somewhat of a depression as he thought he’d never be able to play again or at least at the level he’d been playing. During his recovery he spent time watching TV, with one of his favorites being “Scooby-Doo.”

The Lakers did win their game without any Magic, and his return threw off the team’s spark

While Earvin “Magic” Johnson was still recovering, the Lakers still had games to win. After an uneasy start, the Lakers took home the W in a 28-17 victory.

At the end of episode one, the series shows exactly how it played out when Johnson reappeared on the scene. His return placed created tension within the team’s synergy. “Winning Time” reimagined the event taking place at the Forum but it actually happened in Detroit against the Pistons.

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” airs Sundays on HBO and streams on Max.