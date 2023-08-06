HBO’s Los Angeles Lakers series “Winning Time” is back for a second season, and the true-life basketball story is covering more ground in Season 2. “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” premiered in 2022 as a dramatized look at how Jerry Buss’ purchase of the NBA team in 1979 kicked off a series of events that would transform the organization into one of the best teams in the league.

John C. Reilly leads the ensemble as Buss, while real-life greats like Magic Johnson and Larry Bird are portrayed by up-and-coming actors Quincy Isaiah and Sean Patrick Small, respectively.

The 10-episode first season concluded with a trip to the 1980 NBA Championship, and “Winning Time” Season 2 picks up where we left off. For those eager to see how things play out, we’ve got everything you need to know below.

When Does “Winning Time” Season 2 Premiere?

The first episode of “Winning Time” Season 2 premieres on HBO and Max on Aug. 6.

What Time Does “Winning Time” Season 2 Come Out?

New episodes of “Winning Time” are available every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. They are also available to watch in 4K on Max, streaming at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on the streaming service.

Are New Episodes Released Weekly or All at Once?

New episodes of “Winning Time” are released weekly, but there are only seven episodes in Season 2 of the show.

Here’s the full “Winning Time” Season 2 release schedule:

Episode 1: Sunday, Aug. 6 (“One Ring Don’t Make a Dynasty”)

Episode 2: Sunday, Aug. 13 (“The Magic Is Back”)

Episode 3: Sunday, Aug. 20 (“The Second Coming”)

Episode 4: Sunday, Aug. 27

Episode 5: Sunday, Sept. 3

Episode 6: Sunday, Sept. 10

Episode 7: Sunday, Sept. 17 (Season Finale)

When Does “Winning Time” Season 2 Take Place?

Warrick Page/HBO

Per the official synopsis, the second season of the show continues to explore the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers. This season hones in on the period just after the Finals in 1980 through 1984, culminating in the first professional rematch of the era’s greatest stars: Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Who Is in the “Winning Time” Season 2 Cast?

The “Winning Time” Season 2 cast is as follows:

John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss

Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson

Adrien Brody as Pat Riley

Jason Clarke as Jerry West

Gaby Hoffman as Claire Rothman

Jason Segel as Paul Westhead

Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss

DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon

Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Tamera Tomakili as Earletha “Cookie” Kelly

Brett Cullen as Bill Sharman

Stephen Adly Guirgis as Frank Mariani

Spencer Garrett as Chick Hearn

Molly Gordon as Linda Zafrani

Joey Brooks as Lon Rosen

Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper

Jimel Atkins as Jamaal Wilkes

Austin Aaron as Mark Landsberger

McCabe Slye as Jimmy Buss

Thomas Mann as Johnny Buss

Gillian Jacobs as Chris Riley

Michael Chiklis as Red Auerbach

Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr.

Watch the Trailer