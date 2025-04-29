Learn How Harrison Ford Wound Up in ‘What Lies Beneath’ in Exclusive Clip From New Doc

Robert Zemeckis’ “What Lies Beneath,” which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, is a strong and effective thriller, with a number of terrific twists and the kind of propulsive plotting you often associate with Zemeckis’ very best films.

And one of the best and biggest twists is, obviously – spoilers for a 25-year-old movie – the reveal that Harrison Ford, who had been presented as a doting husband (to Michelle Pfeiffer) and father, is actually a ruthless killer. And in this exclusive clip from the new, feature-length documentary “You Know: Uncovering What Lies Beneath,” Zemeckis and other members of the team discuss his ingenious casting. Watch it below

“The greatest thing that Harrison brought to the role was the fact that he was cast against type,” said producer Steve Starkey in the documentary. Added screenwriter Clark Gregg (yes, Agent Coulson from “The Avengers”), “We both agreed that it had to be someone who had not done that kind of role before. It should be someone you just could not imagine.”

“Because if we had someone who you suspect is the bad guy, you are blowing the surprise of the movie,” said Jack Rapke, producer, in the documentary.

Zemeckis takes credit for coming up with the idea for casting Ford. “I sent him the script and he said, ‘Yes, I’d like to do this.’ I thought that was a really great career move for him.”

The entire documentary is filled with fascinating anecdotes and behind-the-scenes tidbits, and the 4K version of the movie is absolutely stunning, looking and sounding better than it maybe ever has. This is one of the true must-own home video releases of the year, for one of Zemeckis’ most underrated movies.

Shout! Studios’ deluxe anniversary edition of “What Lies Beneath” is out on May 6.