What Time Does ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Release on HBO Max?

We’re so close now to finally seeing “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” the mythical Snyder Cut brought back from the dead for a much-hyped release on HBO Max. We know the four-hour epic will go live on Thursday, March 18, but Warner Bros has never officially said what time it would be available for fans to view it.

Conventional wisdom in the age of streaming would suggest that midnight PT, or 3 a.m. ET, is the likely spot for this revamped cut of “Justice League.” That is, after all, when we get new stuff on Netflix and Disney+.

But that’s not the case with every streaming service. Hulu, for example, drops new episodes of its shows in primetime. And HBO Max is also a bit of a wild card — they dropped “Wonder Woman 1984” on Christmas morning at 9 a.m. PT.

Also Read: Every DC Comics Movie Ranked, Including 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'

Complicating things is the “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” official site. There’s a timer there counting down to 4 a.m. my time — that’s Pacific Time, as I live in California. Which is strange enough on its own, but the problem, however, is that the code for the countdown clock is very simple and doesn’t account for time zones. So no matter where you are, it’s gonna be counting down to 4 a.m.

Fortunately, that countdown clock is wrong, unless you live in South America. An HBO Max spokesperson has confirmed with TheWrap that “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” will, in fact, drop at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET.

It’ll be important to pace yourself with this beast of a movie. Four hours is nothing to sneeze at, especially in the middle of the night. It’s a lot of ground to cover in one sitting. Trust me, I’ve watched it three times.

Also Read: Why 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Has Black Bars on the Sides of the Screen

And also, hey, maybe you’ll enjoy “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” more if you’re well rested going in. I’m sure HBO Max’s servers will appreciate it if the fans who have been chomping at the bit for the Snyder Cut don’t overload them right away.