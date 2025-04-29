Here’s Why ‘The Rookie’ Is Airing at a Different Time Tonight

There are just a few episodes left before “The Rookie” Season 7 comes to a close, but for folks eager for this week’s new episode, you’ll have to wait a little longer than usual. One hour longer, to be specific. But don’t worry, the series isn’t moving back to the 10 p.m. timeslot (where it lived for the first several episodes of Season 7 before “High Potential” wrapped its first season). ABC’s hit procedural is moving back an hour to accommodate an ABC News special interview.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is “The Rookie” on tonight?

“The Rookie” will air a new episode at 10 p.m. ET/PT on April 29.

Why is “The Rookie” switching times again?

This week’s episode of “The Rookie” is being preempted by ABC News’ interview with Donald Trump from the Oval Office, which airs on Tuesday, April 29, at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT on ABC.

As a result, the nightly programming is being pushed back and “The Rookie” will debut its latest episode in the 10 p.m. hour, after “Will Trent,” which slides into the 9 p.m. slot for the week.

Is “The Rookie” moving back to 10 p.m.?

No, this is a one-time switch in the episode release time due to the ABC News interview. “The Rookie” will return to the 9 p.m. spot the following week.

How many episodes are left in Season 7?

“The Rookie” has 18 episodes in Season 7, so there are three episodes left ahead of the Episode 16 debut on Tuesday night.

What is tonight’s episode about?

“The Return” will bring Chen’s problematic former rookie, who was fired after getting caught in a series of lies, back into the fold at Mid-Wilshire. You can check out a Wrap exclusive preview here and read the synopsis below:

“The team has mixed feelings when a familiar face returns hoping to prove himself. Meanwhile, an influencer gets his fans to come after Wesley, and Tim supports Lucy as she prepares for the sergeant’s exam.“