What Time Does the Vice Presidential Debate Start?

In what may be the last debate before Election Day, the vice presidential candidates will face off on CBS News.

With only five weeks to go, it is crunch time for both campaigns. The candidates will have a chance to present their personal stances on national issues and introduce themselves to the nation in primetime.

The 90-minute debate will kick off Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.

Unlike the Sept. 10 presidential debate, the candidates’ microphones will be unmuted. CBS has said they reserve the right to turn the sound off if necessary, but the vice president hopefuls will be on-mic for all 90 minutes.

CBS has also decided not to fact-check the debate, a topic that left many journalists and politicians alike disappointed. In the first debate matchup between President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump, CNN opted out of fact-checking, turning an already dismal debate performance from Biden into a disaster for the network. Moderators of the ABC debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump did fact-check live.

Rather than fact-checking on air, CBS has opted for a QR code leading viewers to their digital site, where a team of journalists will fact-check the candidates’ statements in real-time.

The republican Ohio senator and Minnesota governor’s matchup will be available to stream on the CBS News Streaming Network and Paramount+ with a subscription. Several other networks will simulcast the debate, but the main feed will be available on CBS.

This will likely be the last debate before Election Day Nov. 5, as mail-in ballots have already started going out in several states. Harris’s campaign proposed a second debate with Trump, but the republican candidate turned down the offer.

We will be providing live updates throughout the debate.