Do You Need to See Any Other Marvel Movies Before ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’? 

Marvel’s First Family is finally part of the MCU with “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” and they have a truly storied history. But that might make you worry that you have a lot of homework to do before seeing the film.

Now in theaters, the film directed by Matt Shakman takes the MCU to a retro-futuristic New York, where the Fantastic Four have become a beloved group of heroes. This time around, they’re played by Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm) and Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm).

Earth faces the threat of Galactus, the devourer of worlds. And we mean that literally; the space giant physically consumes entire planets to satiate an insatiable hunger. He’s a major villain in the comics, just as the Fantastic Four are some of Marvel’s most major heroes.

So, what other MCU projects do you need to watch before seeing the movie?

Well, as it turns out, nothing. Yes, seriously. “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” marks one of the very few Marvel films — certainly the first in several years — where you don’t actually have to watch any previous MCU installments to understand what’s going on.

That’s due in large part to the fact that the events of this film take place on an entirely different Earth. Here, we’re on Earth-828, so named in honor of Marvel legend Jack Kirby, who was born on August 28. There’s been some debate on which Earth the MCU primarily exists in, though Marvel head Kevin Feige swears its Earth-616.

Regardless, that means that none of the action that’s happened in the rest of Marvel’s films, as far as we know, has had any connection or bearing on the world of “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.” So, you can go into this film as a complete Marvel newbie, and be totally fine.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” hits theaters everywhere on July 25.