Fourth of July Viewing Guide: What to Watch on TV

No plans this Fourth of July? Cable TV has you covered! From Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks to “Independence Day” to the “Ocean’s” trilogy, here is a complete list of what to watch on TV on the Fourth of July.

Firework Shows

New York, NY: Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks start at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and are streaming on Peacock with an encore presentation from 10-11 p.m. on NBC.

Nashville, TN: CMT’s Red, White and Blue Weekend featuring CMT Hot 20 Countdown “Holiday Salute to the Troops” starts at 9 a.m. ET/8 a.m. CT and “CMT Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4” concert and fireworks displays begins at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on CMT

Washington, D.C.: A Capitol Fourth airs 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. ET on PBS

Movies and TV

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest at 10:45 a.m. ET on ESPN

“Independence Day” at 7 p.m. ET/PT on TNT

“Jaws” at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT and 9:30 p.m. on Syfy

“Ocean’s” Trilogy All-Day Marathon on E!

“Grey’s Anatomy” All-Day Marathon on Lifetime

“John Wick” Franchise All-Day Marathon on USA Network

“Rocky” Franchise All-Day Marathon on AMC