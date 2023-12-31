It’s time to say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024. Whether you’re ringing in the New Year with a huge group of friends or staying in with close loved ones and/or pets, watching the ball drop at midnight is a tradition for many. This year there are a few different options to watch the New Year’s Eve festivities on TV and online, depending on whether you’d rather spend the last few hours of 2023 with Ryan Seacrest and a number of famous performers or a possibly tipsy Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper or even a who’s who of country artists.

Here’s what to watch on New Year’s Eve so you can make your plans and fire up the appropriate streaming service.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest

Megan Thee Stallion and Jelly Roll will perform on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024″ (Getty Images)

Where to Watch on TV: ABC

Where to Stream It: There’s no streaming option, but the broadcast will be played live on 150 iHeartRadio stations nationwide.

Who’s Hosting: Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora

Who’s Performing: LL COOL J, Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter, Tyla, Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones, Thirty Seconds to Mars, NewJeans, Cardi B and Post Malone.

What Time Does It Start?: 8 p.m. ET

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper taking a show on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Where to Watch on TV: CNN

Where to Stream It: CNN Max and CNN.com for pay TV subscribers

Who’s Hosting: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

Who’s Performing: Enrique Iglesias, Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers, Flo Rida, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker and Rod Stewart

Who Else Is Showing Up?: There will be live interviews with Patti Labelle, Jeremy Renner, Neil Patrick Harris and Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers.

What Time Does It Start? 8 p.m. ET, but CNN Max is streaming CNN International’s New Year’s Eve celebrations from around the globe all day on Dec. 31.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

CBS Nashville’s Big Bash

Where to Watch on TV: CBS

Where to Stream It: Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can watch live, while Paramount+ Essential subscribers can watch it on demand the next day.

Who’s Hosting: Elle King and Rachel Smith

Who’s Performing: Old Dominion, Elle King, Thomas Rhett, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Lainey Wilson are Trace Adkins, Grace Bowers, Kane Brown, Jackson Dean, HARDY, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Trombone Shorty, Morgan Wallen, Dustin Lynch, Bailey Zimmerman and more.

What Time Does It Start? The program runs from 7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET/PT and then continues from 10:30 p.m. – 1:05 a.m. ET/PT.

Time’s Square New Year’s Eve Celebration

Time’s Square at New Year’s (Getty Images)

Where to Stream: This is your free-to-stream option to watch the ball drop over at VNYE’s website.

Who’s Hosting: Jonathan Bennett and Jeremy Hassell

Who’s Performing: Paul Anka and Flo Rida

What Time Does It Start? 6 p.m. ET