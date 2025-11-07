Hartbeat’s ‘What’s Cookin’ Good Lookin’ Season 2 to Premiere in November | Exclusive

“Wild ‘N Out” favorites Justina Valentine and Conceited are coming back for Season 2 of “What’s Cookin, Good Lookin’.” The second installment of the comedy cooking series will premiere on Nov. 14, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

The series will premiere on the LOL Network’s YouTube page. Altogether, there will be eight episodes in this new season, which will include culinary surprises, new guests and new beats.

“Season 2 of ‘What’s Cookin’ Good Lookin” is an all-you-can-eat buffet of chaos, comedy and culture,” said Conceited in a statement.

“The laughs are louder, the dishes are hotter and the guests came ready to cook, roast, stir the pot and absolutely didn’t hold back,” Valentine added.

“Welcome back to our kitchen!” Conceited excitedly says in the trailer for this upcoming season. The video then jumps between several silly moments like Valentine shoving a dessert into a guest’s face and the duo leading their guests as they play games like trivia and “Truth or Drink.” Watch the full trailer below.

Play video

Each episode of the series follows the culinarily-challenged Valentine and Conceited as they try out new recipes and cooking challenges while rapping about their cooking. They’re joined by a different guest each time, who chooses the recipe. This season’s sous chefs include musician Lola Brooke (1.5 million Instagram followers), comedian Michael Blackson (5.8 million Instagram followers), actor and internet personality Tyhem Commodore (741,000 Instagram followers), actress and comedian Jess Hilarious (5.8 million Instagram followers), Hot97’s Ken Starz (522,000 Instagram followers), comedians C. King (782,000 TikTok followers) and Natalie Friedman (2.6 million TikTok followers), rapper and producer Cash Cobain (370,000 Instagram followers) and rapper Maino (1.3 million Instagram followers).

“What’s Cookin’, Good Lookin’” is produced by Hartbeat, Kevin Hart’s production company. Valentine and Conceited serve as executive producers.

The cooking show continues Hartbeat’s increased investment in creators. From the global, multi-platform entertainment company, LOL Network is home to several other originals, including “Cold as Balls” and “Caddie and the Kid.”