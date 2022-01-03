Time is running out to stream films like “Lincoln,” “The Fisher King” and “He Got Game” on HBO Max. Below is the complete list of everything leaving HBO and HBO Max in January 2022, which includes some classic “Planet of the Apes” films, Ben Affleck’s Oscar-winning “Argo” and 1988’s “Married to the Mob,” among others. Most of these titles leave the streaming service on Jan. 31, but departing HBO and HBO Max on Jan. 20 is a behind-the-scenes look at Guillermo del Toro’s new film “Nightmare Alley,” which is exclusively in theaters now.

If you’re looking for noteworthy titles to add to your watchlist before they depart, “Lincoln” is one of Steven Spielberg’s best, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” is a handsome and nail-biting spy thriller and “The Fisher King” is a great two-hander with Jeff Bridges and Robin Williams.

Check out the full list of what’s leaving HBO Max in January 2022 below.

Leaving Jan. 20:

HBO First Look: Nightmare Alley (HBO)

Leaving Jan. 31:

2 Days In The Valley, 1996 (HBO)

A Walk Among The Tombstones, 2014 (HBO)

Director’s Cut: Argo, 2012 (HBO)

Backtrack, 2021 (HBO)

Extended Versions: Battle For The Planet Of The Apes, 1973 (HBO)

Behind Enemy Lines, 1997 (HBO)

Beneath The Planet Of The Apes, 1970 (HBO)

Bio-Dome, 1996 (HBO)

Black Death, 2011 (HBO)

Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)

Blue Ruin, 2014 (HBO)

Brubaker, 1980 (HBO)

Carmen y Lola, 2018 (HBO)

Chasing Mavericks, 2012 (HBO)

Extended Versions: Conquest Of The Planet Of The Apes, 1972 (HBO)

Deep Cover, 1992 (HBO)

Desecho, 2017 (HBO)

Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)

Dirty Work, 1998 (HBO)

Unrated Version: Disaster Movie, 2008 (HBO)

Eight Men Out, 1988 (HBO)

Envy, 2004 (HBO)

Escape From The Planet Of The Apes, 1971 (HBO)

Ghost In The Machine, 1993 (HBO)

Gun Shy, 2021 (HBO)

Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)

Hangman, 2021 (HBO)

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)

Heaven Can Wait, 1978 (HBO)

Hercules, 1983 (HBO)

Hitchcock, 2012 (HBO)

Humpday, 2009 (HBO)

Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)

Johnny English Reborn, 2011 (HBO)

Julia, 2009 (HBO)

Kansas, 1988 (HBO)

Laws Of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)

Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)

Love And Death, 1975 (HBO)

Man Down, 2021 (HBO)

Married To The Mob, 1988 (HBO)

Mississippi Burning, 1988 (HBO)

Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)

Nobody Walks, 2021 (HBO)

No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano, 2019 (HBO)

Planet Of The Apes, 1968 (HBO)

Popeye, 1980 (HBO)

Project X, 1987 (HBO)

Punisher: War Zone, 2008 (HBO)

Rabid, 1977 (HBO)

Director’s Cut: Rambo, 2008 (HBO)

Red, 2008 (HBO)

Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)

Semi-Tough, 1977 (HBO)

Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)

Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)

Stand And Deliver, 1988 (HBO)

Stardust Memories, 1980 (HBO)

The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)

The Double, 2014 (HBO)

The Hunt, 2020 (HBO)

The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)

The Man In The Iron Mask, 1998 (HBO)

The Out-Of-Towners, 1999 (HBO)

The Prince, 2014 (HBO)

The Punisher, 2004 (HBO)

The Purple Rose Of Cairo, 1985 (HBO)

The Score, 2001 (HBO)

The Square, 2017 (HBO)

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)

Underwater, 2020 (HBO)

Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)

Dolittle, 2020 (HBO)

Flipper, 1996 (HBO)

He Got Game, 1998 (HBO)

Snow Dogs, 2002 (HBO)

The Call Of The Wild, 2019 (HBO)

Cap, 2020 (HBO)

Evelyn X Evelyn, 2020 (HBO)

Flight, 2020 (HBO)

The Fisher King, 1991

The Fisherman, 2020 (HBO)

Wednesday, 2020 (HBO)