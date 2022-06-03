Here’s What’s Leaving HBO Max in June 2022

If you’ve been putting off watching the terrifically adventurous Brendan Fraser-led “The Mummy” again, now’s the time to prioritize it. The 1999 film is one of a bevy of movies leaving HBO Max in June, the full list of which you can read below.

Also leaving HBO and HBO Max this month is a bevy of Tyler Perry’s Madea movies, “Rounders,” “She’s All That” and “Real Steel.”

If you’re looking to prioritize some selections, “Presumed Innocent” is one of Harrison Ford’s most underrated films (featuring one of his best performances) and the Melissa McCarthy/Jason Bateman comedy “Identity Thief” is good for some solid laughs.

Check out the full list of what’s leaving HBO Max below.

June 9:

12 Strong, 2018

June 30:

2 Guns, 2013

20 Feet From Stardom, 2013 (HBO)

All Dogs Go To Heaven, 1996 (HBO)

Dogs Go To Heaven 2, 1996 (HBO)

All I See Is You, 2016 (HBO)

Amityville 3-D, 1983

Amityville II: The Possession, 1982

Barry Munday, 2010 (HBO)

Black Hawk Down, 2001 (HBO)

Blades Of Glory, 2007 (HBO)

Brother Nature, 2016 (HBO)

Chaplin, 1992 (HBO)

Dark Water, 2005 (HBO)

Disturbia, 2007

Duplex, 2003 (HBO)

Early Man, 2018 (HBO)

Endless Love, 2014 (HBO)

Godsend, 2004 (HBO)

Good Neighbours, 2010 (HBO)

High-Rise, 2015 (HBO)

Hobo With A Shotgun, 2011 (HBO)

Hostage, 2005 (HBO)

I Used To Go Here, 2020 (HBO)

Identity Thief, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)

John Dies At The End, 2012 (HBO)

Joyful Noise, 2012 (HBO)

Killing Gunther, 2017 (HBO)

La Gallina Turuleca (aka Turu, The Wacky Hen), 2019 (HBO)

Le Divorce, 2003 (HBO)

Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2005 (HBO)

Little Man, 2006 (HBO)

Los Lobos, 2019 (HBO)

Loser Leaves Town, 2018 (HBO)

Love and A.45., 1994 (HBO)

Lucky Numbers, 2000 (HBO)

Matchstick Men, 2003

Max Steel, 2016 (HBO)

Mousehunt, 1997 (HBO)

Presumed Innocent, 1990

Princess Kaiukani, 2009 (HBO)

Real Steel, 2011 (HBO)

Rounders, 1998 (HBO)

Saturday Night Fever, 1977 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)

Shall We Dance?, 1996 (HBO)

She’s All That, 1999 (HBO)

Solaris, 2002

Soul Food, 1997 (HBO)

Spare Parts, 2015 (HBO)

Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)

Staying Alive, 1983

Still Waiting, 2009 (HBO)

Sunset Song, 2015 (HBO)

Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)

Superstar, 1999 (HBO)

The 15:17 To Paris, 2015 (HBO)

The Gospel According To Andre, 2017 (HBO)

The Last Five Years, 2014 (HBO)

The Letter, 2012 (HBO)

The Mummy, 1999 (HBO)

The Mummy Returns, 2001 (HBO)

The Next Three Days, 2010 (HBO)

The Peacemaker, 1997 (HBO)

The Scorpion King, 2002 (HBO)

The Wild Life, 1984 (HBO)

Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2006 (HBO)

Trance, 2013 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls, 2007 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Diary Of A Mad Black Woman, 2005 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself, 2009 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail, 2009 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion, 2006 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too, 2010 (HBO)

Venus And Serena, 2012 (HBO)

Waiting…, 2005 (HBO)

What’s The Worst That Could Happen?, 2001 (HBO)

Wonder Boys, 2000 (HBO)

Wrong Turn At Tahoe, 2009 (HBO)

The Yellow Birds, 2017 (HBO)