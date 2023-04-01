It’s time to binge as much “New Girl” as possible on Netflix before the beloved Fox sitcom leaves the streaming service. It’s one of a handful of shows and movies due to leave Netflix this month (but don’t worry, you’ll be able to stream “New Girl” on Hulu and Peacock on April 17). The binge-worthy TV series leaves Netflix on April 9, while the comedy series “The IT Crowd” departs on April 25 and “Ash vs. Evil Dead” exits on April 28.
Movies due to leave Netflix in April include “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” and “Leap Year.” Check out the full list of what’s leaving Netflix below.
Here’s What’s New on Netflix in April 2023
Leaving April 1
Turbo FAST: Seasons 1-3
Leaving April 3
What Lies Below
Leaving April 7
Hush
Leaving April 9
New Girl: Seasons 1-7
Leaving April 11
Married at First Sight: Season 10
Leaving April 12
The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
Leaving April 18
Cuckoo: Seasons 1-5
Leaving April 20
The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Seasons 1-4
Leaving April 23
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
Leaving April 24
Bill Nye: Science Guy
Leaving April 25
The IT Crowd: Series 1-5
Leaving April 27
Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5
Leaving April 28
Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3
Leaving April 30
Den of Thieves
Empire State
Leap Year
Road to Perdition
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World