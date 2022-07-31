If you were planning on rewatching Martin Scorsese’s mob masterpiece “Goodfellas” in memory of late stars Ray Liotta and Paul Sorvino, you have until August 31 before it leaves Netflix. Scorsese classics “Taxi Driver” and “The Departed” also take a bow at the end of the month.

You also have a limited time to revisit Tom Cruise defying gravity and the speed limit in three “Mission Impossible” movies, as well as Captain Smith going down with the ship in “Titanic,” which sails off the service on August 31 as well.

Check out the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in August below.

August 4

“They’ve Gotta Have Us: Season 1”

August 5

“Screwball”

August 7

“We Summon the Darkness”

August 9

“Demonic”

“The Saint”

August 10

“Mr. Peabody & Sherman”

August 15

“Endless Love”

“Selfless”

August 20

“The Conjuring”

August 23

“Young & Hungry:” Seasons 1-5

August 24

“The November Man”

“Wheel of Fortune:” Season 35-37

August 25

“Taxi Driver”

“The Visit”

August 27

“Wind River”

August 30

“In the Line of Fire”

August 31

“A Nightmare on Elm Street”

“A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas”

“Agatha Christie’s Crooked House”

“Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy”

“Cliffhanger”

“The Dark Knight Rises”

“The Departed”

“Goodfellas”

“Grown Ups”

“Halloween”

“Just Like Heaven”

“Kung Fu Panda 2”

“Major Dad:” Seasons 1-4

“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”

“Mission: Impossible”

“Mission: Impossible II”

“Premonition”

“Public Enemies”

“Rise of “The Guardians”

“Soul Surfer”

“Starship Troopers”

“Titanic”

“We Are Marshall”

“Wyatt Earp”