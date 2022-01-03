The clock is ticking on a number of noteworthy titles leaving Netflix this month.

Below, we’ve assembled a complete list of everything leaving Netflix in January 2022, and it includes quite a few films you may want to prioritize on your watchlist. Leaving Jan. 6 is “The Green Knight” filmmaker David Lowery’s quietly mesmerizing drama “A Ghost Story” starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. Also leaving on Jan. 6 is Illumination Entertainment’s animated retelling of “The Lorax,” while Jan. 5 marks the exit date of all five seasons of the Matt LeBlanc comedy series “Episodes.”

But the highest profile departure this month is all five films in the “Twilight” franchise, which are due to leave the streaming service on Jan. 15.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for other films to check out before they depart, the Wachowskis’ epic “Cloud Atlas” and Martin Scorsese’s Leonardo DiCaprio-fronted psychological thriller “Shutter Island” both leave Jan. 31 and are well worth checking out.

Take a look at the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in January 2022 below.

Leaving Jan. 1

Snowpiercer

Leaving Jan. 5

Episodes (Seasons 1-5)

Leaving Jan. 6

A Ghost Story

Ballerina

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Leaving Jan. 10

Hardy Bucks (Seasons 1-4)

Leaving Jan. 11

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Leaving Jan. 15

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Twilight

Leaving Jan. 17

The Bling Ring

Homefront

Leaving Jan. 21

The Shannara Chronicles (Seasons 1-2)

Leaving Jan. 31

Bleach: The Entry

Bleach: The Rescue

Bleach: The Substitute

Cloud Atlas

The General’s Daughter

My Girl 2

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (Seasons 1-8)

Mystic River

Shutter Island