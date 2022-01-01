Here’s What’s New on Netflix in January 2022

2022 has arrived, and with it comes a bevy of new movies and TV shows being added to Netflix. A surprisingly robust lineup of library titles is accompanied by new seasons of TV shows, new Netflix original films, documentaries and more on Netflix in January.

Top of mind is the fourth and final season of “Ozark” – or at least the beginning of it. “Ozark” Season 4 Part 1 premieres on Jan. 21, as the final season of the Jason Bateman-led drama series is being split into two halves. There’s also the third season of the reality series “Too Hot to Handle” dropping on Jan. 19, and a new series from “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness called “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness” that premieres on Jan. 28.

In terms of New Year’s Day viewing, Jan. 1 brings a host of great library films to the streaming service including 2016’s “Hell or High Water,” the Paul Rudd-Jason Segel comedy “I Love You, Man,” the creature classic “Gremlins,” Zack Snyder’s “300,” the Julia Roberts-fronted rom-com “Runaway Bride,” the Coen brothers Western “True Grit,” the Brad Pitt-starring epic “Troy,” four “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movies, three “Terminator” movies and Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver” – among others.

Check out the complete list of what’s new on Netflix in January 2022 below.

Available Jan. 1

“Chief Daddy 2 – Going For Broke”

“The Hook Up Plan” (Season 3)

“300”

“1 BR”

“Annie” (1982)

“Big Fish”

“Braveheart”

“Cadillac Records”

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005)

“Doing Hard Time”

“Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter”

“First Sunday”

“Free Willy”

“G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra”

“Geronimo: An American Legend”

“Ghosts of Girlfriends Past”

“Girl, Interrupted”

“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” (2011)

“Godzilla” (1998)

“Gremlins”

“Happy Feet”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hook”

“I Know What You Did Last Summer”

“I Love You, Man”

“I Still Know What You Did Last Summer”

“Interview with the Vampire”

“Just Go With It”

“Kung Fu Panda”

“Linewatch”

“The Longest Yard” (2005)

“The Lost Boys”

“Midnight in Paris”

“Monsters vs. Aliens”

“Nacho Libre”

“The Never Ending Story”

“Paranormal Activity”

“The Patriot”

“Road Trip”

“Runaway Bride”

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark”

“Stand by Me”

“Superman Returns”

“Taxi Driver”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (2007)

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie” (1990)

“Terminator 2: Judgment Day”

“Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines”

“Terminator Salvation”

“The Town”

Available Jan. 4

“Action Pack”

Available Jan. 5

“Four to Dinner”

“Rebelde”

Available Jan. 6

“The Club: Part 2”

“The Wasteland”

Available Jan. 7

“Hype House”

“Johnny Test” (Season 2)

Available Jan. 8

“Undercover” (Season 3)

Available Jan. 11

“Dear Mother”

Available Jan. 12

“How I Fell in Love with a Gangster”

Available Jan. 13

“Brazen”

“Chosen”

“The Journalist”

“Photocopier”

Available Jan. 14

“After Life” (Season 3)

“Archive 81”

“Blippi: Adventures”

“Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt”

“The House”

“Riverdance: The Animated Adventure”

“This is Not a Comedy”

Available Jan. 16

“Phantom Thread”

Available Jan. 17

“After We Fell”

Available Jan. 18

“Mighty Express: Train Trouble”

Available Jan. 19

“El marginal” (Season 4)

“Heavenly Bites: Mexico”

“Juanpis Gonzalez – The Series”

“The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman”

“Too Hot to Handle” (Season 3)

Available Jan. 20

“Midnight Asia: Eat, Dance, Dream”

“The Royal Treatment”

Available Jan. 21

“American Boogeyman”

“Munich – The Edge of War”

“My Father’s Violin”

“Ozark” (Season 4)

“Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series Part 2”

“Summer Heat”

“The Girl Lay Lay”

Available Jan. 24

“Three Songs for Benazir”

Available Jan. 25

“Ada Twist, Scientist” (Season 2)

“Neymar: The Perfect Chaos”

Available Jan. 27

“Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery”

Available Jan. 28

“Angry Birds: Summer Madness”

“Feria: The Darkest Light”

“Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness”

“Home Team”

“In From the Cold”

“The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window”