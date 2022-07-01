Hopefully you’ve boldly gone and watched all of “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” on Netflix before it leaves this month. Or, barring that, it might be time to subscribe to Paramount+, it’s next likely home. Also leaving Netflix this month is all of “Chicago Med” and “30 Rock,” which will probably wind up on Peacock.

But that’s not all – there are also a ton of great movies leaving the streaming platform this month, including Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained,” David Fincher’s “The Social Network,” Robert Zemeckis’ “Forrest Gump,” the 2009 remake of “Friday the 13th” and the 2013 remake of “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” Catch them while you still can!

Check out the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in July 2022 below.

July 1

“The Social Network”

“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine:” Seasons 1-7

“We Have Always Lived in the Castle”

July 6

“Brick Mansions”

July 7

“Home Again”

“Midnight Sun”

July 11

“The Strangers: Prey at Night”

July 14

“The Brave”

July 15

“Radium Girls”

July 19

“Annabelle: Creation”

July 21

“Chicago Med:” Seasons 1-5

July 23

“Django Unchained”

July 25

“Banana Split”

July 31

“21”

“30 Rock:” Seasons 1-7

“The Edge of Seventeen”

“Forrest Gump”

“Friday the 13th”

“The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia”

“Lean on Me”

“Little Women”

“Love Actually”

“My Girl”

“Poms”

“Texas Chainsaw 3D”

“You’ve Got Mail”