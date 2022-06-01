If you find yourself watching “Criminal Minds” over and over again on Netflix, you’re going to have to start looking for a different show to watch (or subscribe to Paramount+, its likely next streaming home). The CBS procedural drama is one of the various shows and movies set to leave Netflix in June 2022, as June 29 will mark the departure date of 13 seasons of “Criminal Minds” that are currently streaming on Netflix.

Another departing show that’s long called Netflix its home is “Documentary Now!” The first three seasons of the IFC comedy series starring Bill Hader and Fred Armisen are due to exit Netflix on June 2.

Other shows leaving Netflix in June include “The Night Shift,” “Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce,” “Reign” and “The Originals.” On the movie side, “Silver Linings Playbook,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “The Exorcist” and “Stand by Me” are all leaving Netflix this month as well.

Check out the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in June 2022 below.

June 2

“Documentary Now!” (Seasons 1-3)

“Lady Bird”

June 6

“The Night Shift” (Seasons 1-4)

“Vampire Academy”

June 13

“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” (Seasons 1-5)

June 17

“Silver Linings Playbook”

June 23

“Reign” (Seasons 1-3)

June 29

“Criminal Minds” (Seasons 1-12)

June 30

“Corpse Bride”

“Desperado”

“Eagle Eye”

“Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter”

“The Exorcist”

“Forgetting Sarah Marshall”

“Godzilla”

“Happy Gilmore”

“Her”

“How to Train Your Dragon”

“Into the Wild”

“Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me”

“Just Go With It”

“Looper”

“Memoirs of a Geisha”

“Midnight in Paris”

“My Fair Lady”

“The Originals” (Seasons 1-4)

“Shrek Forever After”

“Stand by Me”