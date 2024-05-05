Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in May 2024

It’s last call for “Uncut Gems,” “Puss in Boots” and the “Hunger Games” franchise

If you’re trying to figure out what movie to watch on Netflix, an easy way to whittle down the choices is to find out what movies are soon leaving the streaming service. To that end, we’ve got the full list of movies leaving Netflix in May 2024, and there are some bangers on here.

The entire original “Hunger Games” franchise will depart at the end of the month, while the critically acclaimed sequel “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” expires on May 9. And if you’re hankering for some stress, “Uncut Gems” leaves on May 8, while the bestseller adaptation “Where the Crawdads Sing” will depart Netflix on May 11.

See the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in May 2024 below.

Leaving May 1

Bennett’s War

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Leaving May 2

Survive the Night

Leaving May 3

Arctic Dogs

Leaving May 8

Uncut Gems

Leaving May 9

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Leaving May 10

St. Vincent

Leaving May 11

Where the Crawdads Sing

Leaving May 14

Fifty Shades of Black

Leaving May 19

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-3

Leaving May 11

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios

Leaving May 22

The Boxtrolls

Leaving May 26

Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure: Seasons 3-4

Leaving May 31

2012

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

The Choice

The Disaster Artist

Forever My Girl

The Great Gatsby

Happy Gilmore

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

The Impossible

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Lakeview Terrace

The Mick: Seasons 1-2

Noah

Oh, Ramona!

The Other Guys

Silent Hill

Skyscraper

Split

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

You’ve Got Mail

