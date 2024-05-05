If you’re trying to figure out what movie to watch on Netflix, an easy way to whittle down the choices is to find out what movies are soon leaving the streaming service. To that end, we’ve got the full list of movies leaving Netflix in May 2024, and there are some bangers on here.
The entire original “Hunger Games” franchise will depart at the end of the month, while the critically acclaimed sequel “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” expires on May 9. And if you’re hankering for some stress, “Uncut Gems” leaves on May 8, while the bestseller adaptation “Where the Crawdads Sing” will depart Netflix on May 11.
See the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in May 2024 below.
Leaving May 1
Bennett’s War
Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Leaving May 2
Survive the Night
Leaving May 3
Arctic Dogs
Leaving May 8
Uncut Gems
Leaving May 9
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Leaving May 10
St. Vincent
Leaving May 11
Where the Crawdads Sing
Leaving May 14
Fifty Shades of Black
Leaving May 19
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-3
Leaving May 11
Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios
Leaving May 22
The Boxtrolls
Leaving May 26
Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure: Seasons 3-4
Leaving May 31
2012
Boyz n the Hood
Burlesque
The Choice
The Disaster Artist
Forever My Girl
The Great Gatsby
Happy Gilmore
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
The Impossible
Insidious
L.A. Confidential
Lakeview Terrace
The Mick: Seasons 1-2
Noah
Oh, Ramona!
The Other Guys
Silent Hill
Skyscraper
Split
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
You’ve Got Mail
