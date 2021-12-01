Drama, comedy and horror are abundant on Amazon Prime Video’s list of what’s newly added to the streaming service in December.

This month sees the premiere of writer/director Aaron Sorkin’s Amazon Studios original film “Being the Ricardos,” which stars Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz in a story that takes place over the course of one week of production of “I Love Lucy.” The Oscar-contending drama arrives on Amazon Prime to stream on Dec. 21 following a limited theatrical release on Dec. 10.

December also brings the beloved sci-fi series “The Expanse” to a close, as the sixth and final season starts streaming on Amazon on Dec. 10 with new episodes released on Fridays.

And on Dec. 3, the new Amazon original series “Harlem” debuts. From writer Tracy Oliver (“Girls Trip”), the comedy follows four best girlfriends living in Harlem, NYC.

As far as library titles go, newly added movies to the streaming service in December include “Edward Scissorhands,” “Sleepless in Seattle,” ‘Talladega Nights,” “The Royal Tenenbaums,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” the unrated version of “Pineapple Express” and “The Usual Suspects,” among others.

Check out the full list of what’s new to Amazon Prime Video in December 2021 below.

Arriving Dec. 1

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

Alex Cross (2013)

All Is Lost (2013)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat (2003)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

End Of Days (1999)

Guess Who (2005)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (1982)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Little Women (1994)

Mistletoe Mixup (2021)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Pineapple Express (Unrated) (2008)

Ronin (1998)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Hunt For Red October (1990)

The Proposal (2009)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Waterboy (1998)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

White As Snow (2021)

Sanford: Seasons 1-2

Sanford And Son: Seasons 1-6

The Jeffersons: Seasons 1-11



Arriving Dec. 3

Joe Bell (2020)

We Are X (2016)

Harlem, Season 1 – Amazon Original Series

Arriving Dec. 8

FC Bayern: Behind the Legend, Season 1 – Amazon Original Series



Arriving Dec. 9

The Ferragnez —Amazon Original Series: Season 1



Arriving Dec. 10

Encounter —Amazon Original Movie (2021)

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico, Season 3 — Amazon Original Series

The Expanse, Season 6 — Amazon Original Series



Arriving Dec. 12

A Christmas Star (2021)



Arriving Dec. 16

Theory Of Everything (2014)



Arriving Dec. 17

Boxing Day (2021)

Christmas Is Cancelled (2021)

With Love — Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Arriving Dec. 19

Joy for Christmas (2021)



Arriving Dec. 20

Who You Think I Am (2021)



Arriving Dec. 21

Being The Ricardos — Amazon Original Movie (2021)



Arriving Dec. 23

Yearly Departed – Amazon Original Special (2021)



Arriving Dec. 31

Lady Of The Manor (2021)

Time Is Up (2021)