What’s New on HBO and HBO Max in May 2023

A series premiere, a long-awaited season return and a bevy of great movies are new on HBO and HBO Max this month. May 1 marks the series debut of “White House Plumbers,” the new limited series from “Veep” showrunner David Mandel that chronicles the Watergate break-in and fallout. That show airs on HBO and will stream on HBO Max. Then on May 4, the comedy “The Other Two” returns for its third season on HBO Max.

The sixth season of the animated series “Rick and Morty” will be available to stream on HBO Max starting on May 11, and in terms of library titles the “Men in Black” trilogy, the comedies “Step Brothers” and “Some Like It Hot” and Jonah Hill’s directorial debut “Mid90s” all come to HBO and HBO Max this month.

May 1:

Absolute Power, 1997 (HBO)

Alpha Dog, 2006 (HBO)

American Honey, 2016 (HBO)

As Tears Go By, 1988

Betrayed, 1988 (HBO)

Black Mass, 2015 (HBO)

Blue Valentine, 2010 (HBO)

Calvary, 2014 (HBO)

Coffee and Cigarettes, 2003

Daddy Day Care, 2003 (HBO)

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)

Dreamer: Inspired By A True Story, 2005 (HBO)

Eat Pray Love, 2010

The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008 (HBO)

Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)

The Hole In The Ground, 2019 (HBO)

Hustle & Flow, 2005 (HBO)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)

The Karate Kid, 2010

Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)

The Last Castle, 2001 (HBO)

Lord Of Illusions, 1995 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)

Lucky You, 2007 (HBO)

Man Of The House, 2005 (HBO)

Mid90s, 2019 (HBO)

Midnight Sun, 2018 (HBO)

Mirror Mirror, 2012 (HBO)

Mirrors, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)

Paper Moon, 1973 (HBO)

Paranoia, 2013 (HBO)

Parasite, 2019 (HBO)

The Rookie, 2002 (HBO)

Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)

Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)

Soapdish, 1991 (HBO)

Some Like It Hot, 1959 (HBO)

Sorority Row, 2009 (HBO)

Step Brothers, 2008

White House Plumbers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Windtalkers, 2002 (HBO)

May 2:

1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Batwheels, Season 1E

Run All Night (HBO)

May 3:

Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015 (HBO) (Unrated Version)

May 4:

The Other Two, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

May 5:

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Season 1

May 8:

Legion of Super-Heroes, 2023

The Conjuring, 2013 (HBO)

Two Sides of the Abyss (Die zwei Seiten des Abgrunds), Max Original Premiere

May 11:

Rick and Morty, Season 6

May 14:

We Baby Bears: Little Falling Star, Season 1G

May 15:

Land of Gold, 2022

Unbreakable, 2000 (HBO)

May 16:

Angel City, Three-Part Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Men in Black, 1997

Men in Black II, 2002

Men in Black III, 2012

May 19:

The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017

Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, 2001 (HBO)

Spy/Master, Max Original Premiere

May 20:

Love to Love You, Donna Summer, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

May 22:

San Andreas, 2015