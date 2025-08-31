 Here’s What’s New on Tubi in September

Heads up, some of your favorite movies are moving around in September. The good news is, a lot of them will now be free to watch, as they’re headed to Tubi.

With no account creation or subscription requied, Tubi allows movie and TV fans to watch some of their favorites for completely free, though you will have to put up with ads. Their library is only getting deeper, and in September, they’re adding a ton more.

Below, you’ll find a full list of what’s new on Tubi in September.

September 1

“A Chiara”

“All Eyez On Me”

“All I See Is You”

“All In The Family (1971)” – Seasons 5 & 6

“Angel Has Fallen”

“Are We Done Yet?”

“Are We There Yet?”

“Archer”

“ATL”

“Beverly Hills Cop”

“Beverly Hills Cop II”

“Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son”

“Black Knight”

“Blood And Bone”

“Bones”

“Breach”

“Bronx Siu”

“Call Me By Your Name”

“Car Wash (’76)”

“Chain Reaction”

“Charlotte’s Web (2006)”

“Clueless”

“Coming To America”

“Community” – Seasons 5 & 6

“Coraline”

“Crank”

“Crank 2 High Voltage”

“Crawl”

“Crooked House (2017)”

“Cuban Fury”

“Daddy Day Care”

“Damages”

“Defendor”

“Den Of Thieves”

“Despicable Me 3”

“Devil In a Blue Dress”

“Drag Me To Hell”

“Dream Scenario”

“Double Platinum”

“Edward Scissorhands”

“Evil Dead (2013)”

“Exposure”

“Fatman”

“Fighting With My Family”

“First Sunday”

“Fluxx”

“Footloose (1981)”

“Fright Night (1985)”

“Fright Night (2011)”

“From Hell”

“Garfield”

“Genius: Picasso”

“Goodfellas”

“Gridiron Gang (2006)”

“Halloween (’18)”

“Hercules (2014)”

“How Do You Know”

“I Am Number Four”

“I Feel Pretty”

“I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)”

“Johnson Family Vacation”

“Juwanna Mann”

“King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword”

“King Kong”

“La Bamba (1987)”

“Lake Placid”

“Lake Placid 2”

“Lake Placid 3”

“Laked Placid: The Final Chapter”

“Lake Placid Vs. Anaconda”

“Lean On Me”

“Life”

“Little”

“Ma”

“Marlowe”

“Marooned”

“Max Payne”

“Mean Girls (2004)”

“Monkeybone”

“Monster House”

“Morris From America”

“National Security”

“Need For Speed”

“Never Been Kissed”

“Notorious (2009)”

“Nobody’s Fool (2018)”

“Oasis: Supersonic”

“One Direction: This Is Us”

“Open Season (2006)”

“Outsiders (2016)”

“Pan’s Labyrinth”

“Paradise Hills”

“Paranormal Activity”

“Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones”

“Peppermint”

“Petit Maman”

“Phat Girlz”

“Pixels”

“Poetic Justice (1993)”

“Poltergeist (2015)”

“Poms”

“Popeye The Slayer Man”

“Predestination”

“Quarantine”

“Real Steel”

“Red Eye”

“Rookie Of The Year”

“Sabrina The Teenage Witch” (TV series)

“Sabotage”

“Scarface (’83)”

“Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark”

“Scream 4”

“Security”

“Selena”

“She’s The Man”

“Sinister”

“Skinamarink”

“Sleepers”

“Stand And Deliver”

“Stuck With You”

“Tango & Cash”

“Terror Lake Drive”

“The Angry Birds Movie 2”

“The Best Of Enemies”

“The Cabin In The Woods”

“The Call”

“The City Of Lost Children”

“The Fifth Element”

“The Flash”

“The Hot Chick”

“The Hunt For Red October”

“The Intruder (2019)”

“The Invisible”

“The Italian Job”

“The Longest Yard (2005)”

“The Mask”

“The Net”

“The Perfect Guy”

“The Pirates! Band Of Misfits”

“The Rundown”

“The Steve Harvey Show” – Seasons 1 & 2

“The Truman Show”

“The Waterboy”

“Tigerland”

“Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

“Triangle”

“Truth (2015)”

“Tyson”

“Universal Soldier: The Return”

“What About Bob”

“When A Stranger Calls (2006)”

“When The Bough Breaks”

“White Fang (1991)”

“World War Z”

“XXX”

“XXX: State of the Union”

“Zero”

September 5

Rel Talk

September 12

Dark Secret

September 19

Takeout