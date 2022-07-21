‘Wheel of Time’ Nabs Early Season 3 Renewal From Amazon

Moiraine Damodred’s (Rosamund Pike) journey continues in Prime Video’s “The Wheel of Time,” which nabbed an early Season 3 renewal ahead of its sophomore premiere.

The news, which broke during San Diego’s Comic-Con, comes amid the series’ release of an epic behind-the-scenes first look, at what’s next in the fantasy world, which you can watch at the top of this file.

The hit genre series “The Wheel of Time” promises epic battles and explosive scenes set amid sprawling beach backdrops and high castle walls in the social media clip posted to the show’s Twitter account.

From executive producer Rafe Judkins and based on the books by Robert Jordan, “The Wheel of Time” Season 1 finale released back in late December, culminating in a carnage-filled battle with the Dark One and the Dark One’s armies.



The series is set in a magical world accessible to a select few, where a woman named Moiraine (Pike) crosses paths with five young men and women, resulting in a dangerous, world-spanning journey.



On how the series will stay in budget for the upcoming season, showrunner Rafe Judkins told TheWrap earlier, “We don’t have the budget of a lot of shows on TV, but we’re trying to deliver everything we can, like every dollar that we have is being juiced to put something on screen so that we can bring as much of this big, epic world that Robert Jordan created to life.”

In late April, it was announced that “Killing Eve” alum Ayoola Smart would be added to the series, though details of her character were not released.



On the upcoming season, Judkins said, “Season 1 was so much about the characters all moving together in a group. In a TV show, it can be really tough to feel like you’re getting to know people when they’re all in a group together. So, Season 2, getting to split them each off on their own and find out who they really are and what light and dark exists inside them, I think it’s my favorite thing about Season 2 so far, is seeing each of those actors really start to come into their own.”