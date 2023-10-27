“Terrified” director Demián Rugna is back with another gruesome and critically acclaimed horror movie, “When Evil Lurks.” Billed as a “wildly original take on the possession film,” “When Evil Lurks” follows two brothers who stumble onto a grotesque case of demonic infection that consumes the town like raging fever.

The film quickly earned a reputation as one of the scariest movies of the year on the festival circuit, from TIFF to the hardcore horror fans at Fantastic Fest, and on Oct. 27, it’s finally heading to streaming.

Here’s everything to know about where to watch “When Evil Lurks,” from where it’s streaming to if you can still catch it in theaters.

Where is “When Evil Lurks” streaming?

The film debuts on Shudder on Friday, Oct. 27.

Is it still playing in theaters?

If you prefer to hear the gasps and screams of a crowded theater you might still be in luck. IFC Film released “When Evil Lurks” in theaters on Oct. 6, and if you’re based in New York, the IFC Center will be playing the film through Nov. 2.

If not, you’ll probably have the best luck checking ticketing sites to see if there are still any showtimes near you. Here are a couple of options:

What is “When Evil Lurks” about?

“When Evil Lurks” offers a new take on the possession film, with brutal kills and clever original mythology. The trailer is above and here’s the synopsis:

“When brothers Pedro (Ezequiel Rodríguez) and Jimmy (Demián Salomón) discover that a demonic infection has been festering in a nearby farmhouse — its very proximity poisoning the local livestock — they attempt to evict the victim from their land. Failing to adhere to the proper rites of exorcism, their reckless actions inadvertently trigger an epidemic of possessions across their rural community. Now they must outrun an encroaching evil as it corrupts and mutilates everyone it is exposed to, and enlist the aid of a wizened “cleaner,” who holds the only tools that can stop this supernatural plague.”

Where is “Terrified” streaming?

If “When Evil Lurks” has you in the mood for more of Rugna’s brutal scares, you’ll also find “Terrified” streaming on Shudder.

Movies Like “When Evil Lurks” to Stream Next?

Looking for more dark and deranged horror films about evil, there are a handful of great picks streaming right now.