The trailer for “When You Finish Saving the World,” the new A24 film written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg, has arrived.

“The Social Network” star’s directorial debut revolves around the rocky relationship between Ziggy (Finn Wolfhard of “Stranger Things” fame), a teenager looking to launch his music career on the internet, and his mother Evelyn (Julianne Moore). The film premiered at Sundance earlier this year and is due to hit theaters on Jan. 20, 2023.

At the top of the video, Ziggy asks for a ride to school, saying he’ll be ready in five seconds. An impatient Evelyn counts to five before walking out the door. Beyond the typical trials and tribulations of parenting, Evelyn fails to understand her son’s budding music career online, where he has a decent-sized following.

Meanwhile, Evelyn helps out a seemingly much more harmonious mother-son duo at the shelter where she works. “Kids are just pure love, you know what I mean?” the woman asks her, to which she replies with an unconvinced “Mmhm.”

As she gets closer with the shelter family, the rift between herself and her son at home grows more apparent.

“When you were a little boy, you were my ally. Your life was gonna be happier. You were gonna be one of the good ones,” Evelyn tells Ziggy in another scene. “And then something switched in you.”

“When You Finish Saving the World” also stars Alisha Boe as Ziggy’s school crush and Jay O. Sanders as his father.

You can watch the trailer above.