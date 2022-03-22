“Every creature does what it must to survive.”

So says Kya Clark in the first trailer for “Where the Crawdads Sing,” based on the best-selling novel by Delia Owens.

The adaptation stars “Normal People” and “Fresh” breakout Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the “Marsh Girl” haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately cast by the community as the main suspect. As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what actually happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lay within the marsh.

The trailer not only gives a first look at the film, but also features a taste of a new original song written and performed by Taylor Swift called “Carolina.”

The film hails from producer Reese Witherspoon, who produces through her Hello Sunshine banner. The cast also includes John Smith (Sharp Objects) as Tate Walker, Harris Dickinson (“The King’s Man”) as Chase Andrews, Michael Hyatt (“Snowfall”) as Mabel, Sterling Macer, Jr. (“Double Down”) as Jumpin’, and David Strathairn (“Nomadland”) as Tom Milton.

The 3000 Pictures release is directed by Olivia Newman (“First Match”) with a screenplay by “Beasts of the Southern Wild” co-writer and “Troop Zero” screenwriter Lucy Alibar.

Check out the “Where the Crawdads Sing” trailer in the video above. The film opens exclusively in movie theaters on July 15, 2022.