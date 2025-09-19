Where to Watch ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’: Is Kogonada’s New Movie Streaming?

Three years after the release of his deeply moving sci-fi drama “After Yang,” director Kogonada has returned this week with “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.” The film, which marks a reunion between Kogonada and “After Yang” star Colin Farrell, is a romance with supernatural elements that looks like a fitting companion to both “After Yang” and the director’s first film, the ruminative 2017 drama “Columbus.”

“A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” promises, in other words, to be a quieter but no less artistically striking alternative to some of this month’s bigger and louder blockbuster releases. Featuring anime-inspired visuals and a score composed by Hayao Miyazaki collaborator Joe Hisaishi, it may even offer some viewers some extremely rare, live-action Studio Ghibli vibes.

Here is how, when and where you can watch “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.”

When does “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” come out?

“A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” is set to be released on Friday, Sept. 19.

Is “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” streaming?

“A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” is not available to stream yet and likely won’t be for several weeks. The film is a theatrical exclusive, which means you will have to head out to your local cinema to see it if you do not want to wait for its eventual streaming premiere.

You can purchase tickets to local theatrical screenings of “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” at the links below.

Who is in the film’s cast?

Margot Robbie (“Barbie,” “Babylon”) and Colin Farrell (“The Penguin,” “The Banshees of Inisherin”) headline “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.” The film’s supporting cast includes Kevin Kline (“A Fish Called Wanda”), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”), Lily Rabe (“American Horror Story”), Jodie Turner-Smith (“After Yang”), Billy Magnussen (“Game Night”), Brandon Perea (“Nope”), Chloe East (“Heretic”) and Hamish Linklater (“Midnight Mass”).

What is “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” about?

“A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” follows two strangers (Robbie and Farrell) who meet by chance at a mutual friend’s wedding and find themselves pushed together by supernatural forces outside of their control. Along the way, they are given the chance to revisit some of their past memories, heal old wounds and, hopefully, break some of the self-destructive cycles that have been holding them both back.

Watch the trailer: