Where to Watch ‘Apples Never Fall’ Streaming Online

Dysfunctional family dramas always set up for a great story, and that of the Delaneys in “Apples Never Fall” doesn’t disappoint. Adapted from Liane Moriarty’s latest best-selling novel by showrunner Melanie Marnich, the limited series centers on Annette Bening’s matriarch Joy Delaney, whose disappearance dredges up all kinds of secrets and past traumas within her family. Joy shares four children — Amy (Alison Brie), Troy (Jake Lacy), Logan (Conor Merrigan Turner) and Brooke (Essie Randles) — with her husband Stan (Sam Neill).

Of course, mysterious visitor Savannah (Georgia Flood) cannot be dismissed as a suspect in Joy’s absence. She stayed with the Delaneys for several months before Joy went missing. Several guest stars like Nate Mann and Quentin Plair make the show even more interesting.

For those curious about the latest television show adaptation of one of Liane Moriarty’s novels, we’ve gathered all of the details as to how to watch “Apples Never Fall.”

When Is the “Apples Never Fall” Release Date?

The limited drama series arrives on Thursday, March 14.

Is “Apples Never Fall” Streaming?

Yes! The suspenseful show was released in a batch to binge on Peacock.

What Is “Apples Never Fall” About?

When the matriarch of the Delaney family Joy (Annette Bening) goes missing, her four adult children band together to figure out what happened, and one of the suspects is their father Stan (Sam Neill). The Delaneys are a competitive family of athletes, tennis players specifically. Joy and Stan have just retired from coaching and running their Delaney Tennis Academy, and each finds themselves unmoored as to purpose in their life now until a young woman claiming to run from an abusive boyfriend arrives on their doorstep.

Who Is in “Apples Never Fall”?

Annette Bening and Sam Neill play Delaney parents Joy and Stan. Alison Brie plays the oldest Delaney daughter, Amy, and Essie Randles plays the youngest child and daughter, Brooke. In the middle are Jake Lacy’s Troy and Conor Merrigan Turner’s Logan. Georgia Flood plays Savannah. Paula Andrea Placido plays Brooke’s fiancée Gina, and Nate Mann plays Amy’s roommate Simon Barrington. Quentin Plair shows up later on in the series. Pooja Shah plays Logan’s girlfriend Indira, and Jeanine Serralles plays Detective Elena Camacho.

Where Are the Other Liane Moriarty Adaptations Streaming?