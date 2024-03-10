It’s a new month, which means new movies are available to watch on your favorite streaming service. And NBC’s Peacock streaming platform is hooking viewers up with some heavy-hitting, groundbreaking classics.

Whether you’ve seen them before, have them on repeat or are first-time viewing they’re worth putting on you watch list. While Peacock’s list of new films in March stretch way beyond these seven titles, TheWrap wanted to point your attention to best ones on its lineup.

Check out our picks for the best new movies on Peacock in March 2024 below.

“Brokeback Mountain” (2005)

“Brokeback Mountain” (Focus Features)

From “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” to “Life of Pi,” writer-director Ang Lee has always moved the needle with his explorative cinematic works that challenge the status quo. It was no different when he adapted Annie Proulx’s short story “Brokeback Mountain.”

The film tells the story of a ranch hand named Ennis Del Mar and a rodeo cowboy named Jack Twist (Jake Gyllenhaal) who fall into a sexual-turned-romantic relationship after a rancher hires them as sheep herders in 1963 Wyoming. After getting married to women, played by Michelle Williams and Anne Hathaway, the two struggle to keep up their 20-year-long affair.

“Dead Presidents” (1995)

“Dead Presidents” (Hollywood Pictures, Walt Disney Motion Pictures)

“Dead Presidents,” directed and co-written by the Hughes brothers (“The Book of Eli”) and Michael Henry Brown, is centered on Vietnam War soldier Anthony Curtis (Larenz Tate) who returns to his home in the Bronx after fulfilling his service to the country. In a desperate effort to make ends meet in a crumbling economy and job market, he takes on a life of crime alongside a drug addict Skip (Chris Tucker) and small-time crook Kirby (Keith David). The movie has become a classic and the inspiration behind several Halloween costumes.

“Death Becomes Her” (1992)

“Death Becomes Her” (Universal Pictures)

The gluttonous desire for vanity and revenge was portrayed through Robert Zemeckis’ (“Forest Gump”) comedic fantasy “Death Becomes Her.” The film follows the journey of novelist Helen Sharp (Goldie Hawn) who loses her husband (Bruce Willis) to stunning actress Madeline Ashton (Meryl Streep). After the breakup sends her into psychiatric rehabilitation, she finds her retribution in a potion that grants eternal life and beauty restoration. When Helen confronts the couple, Madeline is astounded by her impeccable looks and takes the same path in consuming the magical drink. But what she doesn’t know is the beverage comes with horrific side effects.

“The Prince of Egypt” (1998)

“The Prince of Egypt” (DreamWorks Pictures)

Though controversy surrounded the film’s all-white cast, “The Prince of Egypt” was one of the first times Hollywood has ever depicted biblical characters as Black and Brown people. The animated musical drama, written by Phillip LaZebnik and Nicholas Mayer and directed by Brenda Chapman, Simon Wells and Steve Hickner chronicles the transformative tale of Moses, which takes place in the Book of Exodus. After growing up a prince in Egypt, Moses learns of background as a Jewish slave and is called on by God to free his people. However, he must go up against an enemy he loves, his own brother Pharaoh Ramses.

“My Cousin Vinny” (1992)

“My Cousin Vinny” (20th Century Studios)

Joe Pesci plays Vinny Gambini in Jonathan Lynn’s comedic crime film “My Cousin Vinny.” He’s a lawyer in New York who’s never won, but is enlisted by his teen cousin Bill (Ralph Macchio) to represent him in court after being accused of murder. On top of never winning a case, Vinny has also taken on a criminal, only having ever tried personal injury cases. Dale Launer penned the script and Marisa Tomei won an Oscar for her performance.

“Crazy Rich Asians” (2018)

“Crazy Rich Asians” (Warner Bros.)

Breaking boundaries culturally and at the box office, “Crazy Rich Asians” was the first big studio movie in over 20 years to feature a majority Asian-American and Asian-led cast. The film was adapted from Kevin Kwan’s best-selling novel “Crazy Rich Asians,” and is centered on Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) who accompanies her boyfriend Nick Young (Henry Golding) to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore where she learns he comes from an affluent. As she struggles with navigating uppity socialites and Nick’s overbearing mother, she overcomes the insecurities that are tied to her personal background. The romantic comedy was penned by Adele Lim and Peter Chiarelli and directed by Jon M. Chu.

“Jackie Brown” (1997)

“Jackie Brown” (Miramax)

Streaming on March 31, Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown” finds Pam Grier playing the titular flight attendant who just got caught smuggling money for her boss Odell Robbie (Samuel L. Jackson). But, she’s got options: work with agent Nicolette (Michael Keaton) and detective Mark Dargus (Michael Bowen) who need her help in bringing down Odell. As she’s caught between certain death or prison time, she finds a way to outsmart both parties and take off with cash in hand. Tarantino wrote and directed the crime thriller based on the 1992 novel “Rum Punch” by Elmore Leonard.