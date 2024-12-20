Where to Watch ‘Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas’

‘Tis officially the season for Christmas specials, and just about everyone has their own. That includes Barry Manilow, who has come to celebrate the season with his “A Very Barry Christmas” show.

Originally performed in Las Vegas, the show features Manilow and his 24-piece band performing a combination of some of his most famous hits and Christmas classics.

Here’s everything you need to know about the special this year.

True Fanilows got to see the show live at Westgate’s International Theater, as it ran from Dec. 5-7 and Dec. 12-14. But if you couldn’t make that, you can watch the show on Dec. 19, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Is it streaming?

Yes, you’ll be able to stream it on Peacock the day after it airs.

What songs does he sing in it?

You’ll be able to see Manilow perform hits like “Copacabana,” “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs” and “Looks Like We Made it,” as well as holiday staples like “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and “Jingle Bells.”