Where to Watch Diane Keaton’s 10 Best Movies on Streaming

News of Diane Keaton’s death surprised the 79-year-old actress’ many fans and prompted a deluge of tributes in her honor — and an interest in watching her best work.

Keaton’s career spanned decades and touched multiple genres. She excelled at comedy, drama, and romance, and was also often at her best when acting alongside good friends and fellow talents such as Goldie Hawn and Jane Fonda.

Plenty of her films are available for streaming across several platforms — here is where you can stream 10 of Diane Keaton’s best movies.

Annie Hall

Play video

Keaton’s first movie with Woody Allen is available for streaming for a small fee on Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo ,and MGM+. Fubo and MGM+ offer a short free trial.

The First Wives Club

Play video

Keaton, Goldie Hawn, and Bette Midler’s 1996 favorite can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Something’s Gotta Give

Play video

Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ both play host to this 2003 romantic comedy that costars Jack Nicholson.

Book Club

Play video

If a movie about four women — Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen — who choose “Fifty Shades of Gray” as their first book club selection sounds incredible, then you can find this one streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango At Home.

The Godfather

Play video

Keaton starred in all three “Godfather” films, but the first is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango At Home.

Father of the Bride

Play video

You can bask in the glory of Keaton and Steve Martin by streaming “Father of the Bride” on Hulu, YouTube TV, TruTV, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+.

Morning Glory

Play video

Keaton’s 2010 film “Morning Glory” also stars Rachel McAdams and is available to stream on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Manhattan

Play video

Keaton reunited with Allen for 1979’s “Manhattan,” and that one can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Hanging Up

Play video

“Hanging Up” is a 2000 comedy costarring Meg Ryan and Lisa Kudrow in addition to Keaton. It is available for streaming on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

The Family Stone

Play video

Though this one is divisive (the plot… might have a few problems), Keaton absolutely shines. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.