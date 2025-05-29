A24’s creepy horror flick is about to hit theaters and TheWrap has all the details about when, where and how to watch “Bring Her Back.”

The twin brother director duo behind “Talk to Me,” Danny and Michael Philippou, are back at it again for their sophomore film with A24, which follows the spine-tingling tale of a brother and sister who witness their new foster mother conduct a frightening ritual.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does “Bring Her Back” come out?

“Bring Her Back” comes out in theaters on Friday, May 30.

Is “Bring Her Back” in theaters?

Yes, “Bring Her Back” will hit theaters on Friday, May 30. Check out the links below for tickets.

Where will “Bring Her Back” be streaming?

Following its theatrical run, “Bring Her Back” will land on Max.

What is “Bring Her Back” about?

Here’s A24’s official synopsis for the series: “A brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother.”

Who’s in the “Bring Her Back” cast?

Sally Hawkins, Billy Barrat, Sora Wong, Jonah Wren Phillips, Sally-Anne Upton and Stephen Phillips.

Watch the trailer