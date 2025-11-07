Where to Watch ‘Christy’: Is Sydney Sweeney’s Boxing Biopic Streaming?

Sydney Sweeney is back on the big screen once more with “Christy,” in which the actress totally transforms for her latest role.

The Black Bear film tells the story of Christy Salters Martin, who turned the sport of women’s boxing on its head when she entered the ring. For a time, she was considered the face of the sport, as her fight on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs Frank Bruno put her on the map.

But her personal life was darker, thanks to her trainer-turned-husband, who physically and emotionally abused and, eventually, attempted to kill her.

Here’s what you need to know about the film.

“Christy” releases everywhere on Friday, Nov. 7.

Is it streaming?

It is not. For now, you can only see the film in theaters. You can check showtimes near you below:

What is it about?

“Christy” centers on boxer Christy Martin (Sweeney), who takes women’s boxing by storm with the guidance of her trainer and manager-turned-husband, Jim (Ben Foster).

“But while Christy flaunts a fiery persona in the ring, her toughest battles unfold outside it—confronting family, identity, and a relationship that just might become life-or-death. Based on remarkable true events, Christy Martin’s story is one of resilience, courage, and the fight to reclaim one’s life,” the synopsis reads.

Is it based on a true story?

Indeed, it is. Sweeney plays Christy Salters Martin, a real woman who changed the face of women’s boxing. Salters Martin really did marry her coach, and really was attacked by him. As with any movie adaptation of a true story, there are liberties taken, but for the most part, “Christy” is startlingly accurate.

Watch the trailer