Where to Watch ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle’: Will the Anime Movie Be Streaming?

Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke and the Hashira gang have officially entered Muzan’s Infinity Castle where they will take on the biggest fight of their lives.

First and foremost: rest in peace, Kagaya Ubuyashiki. After Kagaya sacrificed himself, which led to that massive fiery blast, Muzon was left injured and his regeneration was drastically impacted. But that gave Tanjiro and his allies all the leg up they need to take on the Demon King.

It’s all about to go down in “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle,” the first of three film installments that will conclude the series. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle” has already raked in $212.28 million USD at the Japanese box office, and it’s poised do the same once it lands in U.S. theaters.

Check out all the details below for when, where and how to watch.

When does “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle” come out?

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle” comes out on Friday, Sept. 12.

Is “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle” in theaters?

Yes, the film lands in theaters on Friday, Sept. 12. Check out the links below for tickets. And yes, there will be English-dubbed screenings as well as screenings with Japanese subtitles. Be sure to choose a showing with your preferred viewing option.

Is it a recap/compilation film?

No, it is not a recap film, as some anime series — including “Demon Slayer” — often release as a way to compile the events of a season into one cinematic piece. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle” continues the story as the first of three films that will wrap up the entire “Demon Slayer” show.

Will “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle” be streaming?

While no official streaming plans for the movie have been released, “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle” will more than likely land on Crunchyroll, as the film is being released by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures in North America.

What is “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle” about?

The Demon Slayer Corps are pulled into the Infinity Castle, where Tanjiro, Nezuko and the Hashira confront fearsome Upper Rank demons in a desperate final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji.

Who’s in the cast?

The English voice cast includes Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro Kamado, Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado, Aleks Le as Zenitsu Agatsuma and Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira, along with Johnny Yong Bosch as Giyu Tomioka and Erika Harlacher as Shinobu Kocho. Newcomers who have joined are Channing Tatum as Keizo and Rebecca Wang as Koyuki.

Watch the trailer: