Where to Stream All the ‘Despicable Me’ and ‘Minions’ Movies

Gru is back and his family is growing in “Despicable Me 4.” The latest installment in the animated series is the perfect time to circle back and watch the story from the beginning – as well as clock those Minion spinoffs.

Here’s where to stream all the movies and spinoffs in the “Despicable Me” franchise.

Where can you stream the Despicable Me movies?

All of the previous “Despicable Me” movies and spinoffs are available for streaming across a couple of different platforms. Here’s where you can find them — including the “Minions & More” collections of short films.

“Despicable Me” (2010) – Peacock

“Despicable Me 2” (2013) – Peacock

“Minions” (2015) – Netflix

“Despicable Me 3” (2017) – Peacock

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” (2022) – Prime Video

“Minions & More Volume 1” (2022) – Netflix

“Minions & More Volume 2” (2022) – Netflix

How to watch the “Despicable Me” movies in order

Given that the two “Minions” movies are prequels, here’s how to watch the entire “Despicable Me” franchise in chronological order, starting with the origin of the Minions and moving into their first encounter with Gru:

“Minions”

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”

“Despicable Me”

“Despicable Me 2”

“Despicable Me 3”

“Despicable Me 4”

When does “Despicable Me 4” come out?

“Despicable Me 4” opens Wednesday, July 3 and will play exclusively in theaters. When it eventually hits streaming services it will join the other films in the franchise on Peacock.

What is “Despicable Me 4” about?

“Despicable Me 4” brings back Steve Carell’s Gru as he welcomes a new child to the family while also forcing his wife and kids to go on the run from a new nemesis. Here’s the official logline:

“Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run.”

Watch the “Despicable Me 4” trailer