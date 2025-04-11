Where to Watch ‘Drop’: Is Christopher Landon’s New Movie Streaming?

If you were to imagine the worst possible first date ever, would it include being blackmailed into killing your date under the threat of your son being murdered? We’d really hope not.

But such is the case for Meghann Fahy in the new movie “Drop.” In it, she plays a single mom headed out on her first date in years. While there, she begins receiving mysterious messages from an unknown numbers, escalating in how menacing they are.

Filmmaker Christopher Landon is the writer-director of the film, following “We Have a Ghost” and hits like “Freaky,” “Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones” and the “Happy Death Day” films.

Here’s what you need to know.

When does it come out?

“Drop” released nationwide on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Is it streaming?

It is not. For now, you can only catch “Drop” in theaters. It is a Universal film though, meaning it’ll most likely head to Peacock when it comes time for its streaming release. We’ll keep you posted on when that’ll be. For now, you can find tickets here.

What is “Drop” about?

Like we mentioned, “Drop” really shows the first date from hell. While out for dinner with a very charming man (Brandon Sklenar), Violet (Fahy) starts receiving instructions to kill him, or else her son at home with a babysitter will be murdered.

She’s not allowed to be caught, nor is she allowed to tip anyone off in an effort to get help. What follows is a truly terrible evening, in which Violet tries to ensure everyone gets out alive.

Who’s in it?

Violett Beane, Jacob Robinson and Ed Weeks star in the film alongside Fahy and Sklenar.

Watch the trailer