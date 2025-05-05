Where to Watch ‘Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain’: Is the New Series Streaming?

If you’re looking to escape to a new country, but can’t actually get there, we’ve got some good news for you. You can go to Spain.

Not literally, of course. Just by means of “Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain,” a new series on CNN following the success of “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.” In this version, fans are able to follow Longoria across Spain as she tries new foods, immerses in the culture, and more.

“Spain’s rich culture, passionate people and bold and diverse cuisines have captivated me as long as I can remember, especially knowing that one of my Mexican-American ancestors has deep roots in this remarkable country,” Longoria said in a statement.

“The opportunity to immerse myself in Spain’s many regions, to discover its fascinating history, to indulge in its dynamic culinary traditions and innovations has been nothing short of exhilarating. I am so excited to finally share this incredible journey with the world!”

Here’s what you need to know.

“Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain” will premiere on Sunday, April 27 at 9pm ET/PT on CNN.

Where can I watch it?

Of all places, you’ll be able to watch the series on CNN. “Searching for Spain” will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps.

It will also be available on demand beginning Monday, April 28 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

What is “Searching for Spain” about?

With this series, CNN “invites viewers to journey with Longoria across Spain’s sun-drenched plains, rugged mountains and dramatic seascapes exploring its incredible wealth of cultures, climates and cuisines.” This season, Longoria will make her way across Spain, with stops in San Sebastián, Barcelona, Madrid, Andalusia, Galicia, and more.

When do new episodes come out?

This is not a series you’ll be able to binge, as it actually follows the traditional weekly rollout method. You’ll be able to watch a new episode every Sunday at 9 p.m.

How many episodes are there?

There will be eight episodes in total.

Watch the trailer