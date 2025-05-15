Where to Watch ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ Right Now

A young woman wearing a sleeveless green jersey and a baseball cap screams in shock or fear while standing in a sunny backyard. Her wide eyes and open mouth convey intense emotion, with her blonde hair hanging straight and long around her shoulders. The scene is brightly lit, with a suburban home and garden in the background.
"Final Destination: Bloodlines" (Warner Bros.)
Raquel Harris

There’s always one last destination, and this time around, audiences are being taken all the way back to the very beginning where Death first made its mark.

After Warner Bros. carved out a successful theater takeover with “Minecraft” and sank its teeth even deeper with “Sinners,” the studio is coming for more blood with the release of the newest chapter of “Final Destination: Bloodlines.”

Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein directed the film, and Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor penned the screenplay. The story is by Jon Watts, Busick and Evans Taylor.

As always, the films have served as an action-packed, gory and terrifyingly good time, but how will the stars in the film try to cheat death this time? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

Final Destination Bloodlines (Credit: New Line Cinema/Warner Bros. Pictures)
When does “Final Destination: Bloodlines” come out?

“Final Destinations: Bloodlines” arrives on Friday, May 16.

Is it playing in theaters?

Yes, “Final Destination: Bloodlines” hits theaters on Friday, May 15. Check out the links below for where to grab tickets.

Is “Final Destination: Bloodlines” streaming?

No, the movie is heading straight to theaters first. When the time comes, you’ll most likely find “Final Destination: Bloodlines” on the Warner Bros.-owned streaming platform Max (where all the previous films are also currently streaming) once its theatrical run wraps up. However, by then, it might be HBO Maxagain.

What is “Final Destination: Bloodlines” about?

Here’s the Warner Bros. official description:

“The newest chapter in New Line Cinema’s bloody successful franchise takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice—’Final Destination Bloodlines.’ Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.”

Who is in the cast?

“Final Destination: Bloodlines” stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Rya Kihlstedt, with Brec Bassinger and Tony Todd.

Watch the trailer

