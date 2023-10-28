It’s always a good time to revisit the “Final Destination” movies, one of the goriest, most (re)watchable horror franchises of all time.

The cast of characters trying to dodge Death in each film changes (for the most part), but the enigmatic and menacing coroner William Bludworth (“Candyman” star Tony Todd) is in every installment except the fourth movie.

Here’s where you can stream all five movies, where people who survived catastrophic disasters are killed off in inventively gruesome ways.

Tony Todd in “Final Destination” (New Line Cinema)

“Final Destination” (2000)

In the first film, student Alex Browning (Devon Sawa) has a terrifying vision that the plane his French class is taking to Paris will explode, killing everyone. He freaks out and leaves the plane, as do several other students and one teacher. The flight does, in fact, go up in flames … and then people begin dying in the order they would have died on the plane. Ali Larter, Kerr Smith, Seann William Scott, Brendan Fehr and Amanda Detmer co-star.

Stream on Max, AMC+ and AMC+ on Amazon

“Final Destination 2” (New Line Cinema)

“Final Destination 2” (2003)

A deadly pile-up caused by a logging truck is the inciting incident in this sequel, one that changed a lot of moviegoers’ driving habits for good. Once again, Death comes calling for everyone who somehow escaped the carnage, thanks to Kimberly (A. J. Cook)’s premonition. Ali Larter reprises her role as Clear Waters.

Stream on Max, AMC+ and AMC+ on Amazon

Mary Elizabeth Winstead in “Final Destination 3” (New Line Cinema)

“Final Destination 3” (2006)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is the designated clairvoyant in the third film, which involves a rollercoaster ride gone really, really wrong. She figures out that the pictures she took that fateful night foretell the way the remaining survivors will die, including death by tanning booth, nail gun and unfortunately timed weightlifting.

Stream on Max, AMC+ and AMC+ on Amazon

“The Final Destination” (New Line Cinema)

“The Final Destination” (2009)

The one, in which a spectacular racetrack crash gets things rolling, was in 3D, meaning all those inanimate objects turned deadly missiles seemed to be headed straight for the audience. It stars Mykelti Williamson, Bobby Campo, Shantel VanSanten, Nick Zano, Haley Webb and Krista Allen.

Stream on Max, AMC+ and AMC+ on Amazon

“Final Destination 5” (New Line Cinema)

“Final Destination 5” (2011)

The last film in the franchise (before the upcoming reboot) features the collapse of a suspension bridge, which Sam (Nicholas D’Agosto) sees just before it happens. Naturally, nowhere is safe for the survivors, including a massage parlor and an eye doctor’s office.

Stream on Max, AMC+ and AMC+ on Amazon