Where to Watch ‘Fountain of Youth’: Is John Krasinski and Natalie Portman’s Adventure Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

The Guy Ritchie-directed film lands on Apple TV+

John Krasinski in "Fountain of Youth," premiering May 23, 2025 on Apple TV+.
Jacob Bryant

“Fountain of Youth” – the latest swashbuckling adventure following a search for a mythical location – has finally dropped.

The Guy Ritchie-directed film stars John Krasinski and Natalie Portman as two estranged siblings who get roped into hunting for the titular Fountain of Youth while others aim at keeping the location a secret.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Fountain of Youth” right now, and where to expect it on streaming.

When does “Fountain of Youth” come out?

“Fountain of Youth” premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 23.

Is “Fountain of Youth” streaming or in theaters?

“Fountain of Youth” is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ starting on Friday, May 23. This one won’t be playing in theaters, so you’ll need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch it.

Who is in the “Fountain of Youth” cast?

“Fountain of Youth” stars John Krasinski and Natalie Portman as siblings and treasure hunters in search of – you guessed it – the Fountain of Youth. They are joined by Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moayed, Laz Alonso, Carmen Ejogo, and Stanley Tucci.

What is “Fountain of Youth” about?

“Fountain of Youth” follows two treasure hunters tasked with locating the mythical and titular fountain. Here’s the official synopsis:

“‘Fountain of Youth’ follows two estranged siblings (John Krasinski and Natalie Portman) who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives … and possibly lead to immortality.”

Watch the trailer:

Jacob Bryant is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he was a web editor for Variety and worked at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage.

